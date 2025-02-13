Lyor Cohen Share Disappointment In Kanye West With Open Letter To The Mogul

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art - Arrivals
Kanye West and Lyor Cohen attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
Lyor Cohen shares his thoughts on Ye's latest actions.

Kanye West's latest rant has earned mixed reactions for many of the mogul's associates, including Lyor Cohen. On Wenesday, February 12, the former Def Jam Recordings executive, addressed Ye in an open letter condemning his recent use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric. Cohen, whose career began in the 1980s as a tour manager for Run-D.M.C., played a crucial role in shaping Def Jam’s golden era. During his tenure from 1988 to 2004, he worked with icons like Jay-Z, LL Cool J, and DMX, solidifying the label’s influence in hip-hop.

In the letter to Ye, Lyor Cohen wrote: "Dear Kanye. I am deeply disappointed and troubled by your recent actions involving the use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric. Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions. With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate. Your talent and reach could be used to heal and inspire, to bridge divides and promote understanding. Instead, you’ve chosen a path that sows discord and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. The Jewish and Black experiences share a rich history of collaboration and mutual support, particularly in the music industry."

More: Lyor Cohen Hospitalized After Suffering Pulmonary Embolism

Lyor Cohen & Kanye West History
"Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art - Arrivals
lyor cohen, kanye west

West joined Roc-A-Fella Records, a Def Jam subsidiary, in 2002 and released his groundbreaking debut, The College Dropout, in 2004. That same year, Cohen departed Def Jam for Warner Music Group. He helped transition the company into the digital age. His work there paved the way for his 2016 appointment as YouTube’s global head of music. After Warner, he continued to shape the relationship between artists, labels, and streaming.

Lyor Cohen message was clear: West has the influence to bridge divides. His recent actions threaten to erase the very solidarity that shaped the music industry.

More: Lupe Fiasco Alleges Lyor Cohen Tanked His Career After He Refused To Sign A 360 Deal

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images News Warner Music Group Chairman/CEO Lyor Cohen Steps Down 538
40/40 Club At Barclays Center Grand Opening Music Lyor Cohen Discusses DMX, Def Jam, Golden Era Of Hip-Hop & More On "Drink Champs" 1334
Ryan Leslie Performs at the Yellow Fever Party at Noel Ashman and Chris Noth's Nightclub NA Music Dame Dash & Lyor Cohen Beef: A Timeline Of Feud 1063
lyor cohen net worth Music Lyor Cohen Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Executive Worth? 2.7K