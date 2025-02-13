Lyor Cohen Share Disappointment In Kanye West With Open Letter To The Mogul

Kanye West's latest rant has earned mixed reactions for many of the mogul's associates, including Lyor Cohen. On Wenesday, February 12, the former Def Jam Recordings executive, addressed Ye in an open letter condemning his recent use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric. Cohen, whose career began in the 1980s as a tour manager for Run-D.M.C., played a crucial role in shaping Def Jam’s golden era. During his tenure from 1988 to 2004, he worked with icons like Jay-Z, LL Cool J, and DMX, solidifying the label’s influence in hip-hop.

In the letter to Ye, Lyor Cohen wrote: "Dear Kanye. I am deeply disappointed and troubled by your recent actions involving the use of Nazi symbols and antisemitic rhetoric. Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions. With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate. Your talent and reach could be used to heal and inspire, to bridge divides and promote understanding. Instead, you’ve chosen a path that sows discord and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. The Jewish and Black experiences share a rich history of collaboration and mutual support, particularly in the music industry."

West joined Roc-A-Fella Records, a Def Jam subsidiary, in 2002 and released his groundbreaking debut, The College Dropout, in 2004. That same year, Cohen departed Def Jam for Warner Music Group. He helped transition the company into the digital age. His work there paved the way for his 2016 appointment as YouTube’s global head of music. After Warner, he continued to shape the relationship between artists, labels, and streaming.