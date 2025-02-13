Kanye West Blasts Lyor Cohen For Weighing In On His Antisemitism

BY Cole Blake 651 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kanye West is furious with Lyor Cohen.

Kanye West went off on Lyor Cohen in a fiery post on Instagram after the music executive reached out to him about his antisemitism in an open letter. Sharing a screenshot of the letter in a since-deleted post, West implied he's hypocritical for profiting off of "black death" through the promotion of violence in hip-hop. In turn, he demanded an apology of his own.

"LEE OR let me call you by your incorrect name also You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other But my t shirt is the worst thing ever," West wrote. After bringing up an encounter with Tory Burch, he continued: "You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years. Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy D*ck.”

Read More: Lyor Cohen Shares Disappointment In Kanye West With Open Letter To The Mogul

Is Kanye West Selling Swastika T-Shirts?
IMG_9066
Image via Instagram @ye

Last week, Kanye began going off on X (formerly Twitter), labeling himself a Nazi and praising Adolf Hitler. Eventually, he deactivated his account, but during the Super Bowl, he paid for a commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website. Shortly afterward, he stripped the store of everything but a t-shirt featuring a swastika.

Kanye West _ Instagram
Image via Instagram @ye

As for Cohen's letter, he wrote that he feels "disappointed and troubled" by West's recent antics. "Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions," he wrote. "With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate." From there, he urged West to use his celebrity to "heal and inspire."

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Alleges Lyor Cohen Tanked His Career After He Refused To Sign A 360 Deal

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
"Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art - Arrivals Music Lyor Cohen Shares Disappointment In Kanye West With Open Letter To The Mogul 1.8K
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Music Kanye West Reinstates His Twitter Account And Fans Fear What He Could Do This Time 669
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.6K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.7K