Kanye West Blasts Lyor Cohen For Weighing In On His Antisemitism

Kanye West went off on Lyor Cohen in a fiery post on Instagram after the music executive reached out to him about his antisemitism in an open letter. Sharing a screenshot of the letter in a since-deleted post, West implied he's hypocritical for profiting off of "black death" through the promotion of violence in hip-hop. In turn, he demanded an apology of his own.

"LEE OR let me call you by your incorrect name also You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other But my t shirt is the worst thing ever," West wrote. After bringing up an encounter with Tory Burch, he continued: "You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years. Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy D*ck.”

Is Kanye West Selling Swastika T-Shirts?

Image via Instagram @ye

Last week, Kanye began going off on X (formerly Twitter), labeling himself a Nazi and praising Adolf Hitler. Eventually, he deactivated his account, but during the Super Bowl, he paid for a commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website. Shortly afterward, he stripped the store of everything but a t-shirt featuring a swastika.

Image via Instagram @ye

As for Cohen's letter, he wrote that he feels "disappointed and troubled" by West's recent antics. "Your words and actions are not only offensive but triggering to all decent people who recognize the horrors of the Holocaust and the suffering of millions," he wrote. "With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility. I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate." From there, he urged West to use his celebrity to "heal and inspire."