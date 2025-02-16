Hilary Duff Targets Kanye West With New Explicit T-Shirt For Charity

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are selling t-shirts aimed at Kanye West in an effort to raise money for The Blue Card, a nonprofit organization which helps out Holocaust survivors residing in the United States. The move comes after West began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them on his Yeezy merch website, last week. Duff and Koma's shirts have "F*CK YE" in bold font.

Masha Pearl, the executive director of The Blue Card, praised Duff and Koma's work while speaking with TMZ. “We are so grateful to Matthew Koma and to Hilary Duff for quickly springing into action and realizing this is not OK and they have to do something, utilizing fashion to get the word out there,” she told the outlet. “They learned about The Blue Card on their own and basically reached out and, at this point, had quickly created the T-shirt and had been spreading this on social media, both Matthew and Hilary, which we were extremely, extremely pleased about."

Kanye West's Antisemitism

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma aren't the first celebrities to call out West. Lyor Cohen shared an open letter for the Vultures rapper, writing that he feels "disappointed and troubled" by his recent antics. West fired back by implying the music executive is hypocritical for profiting off of "black death" through the promotion of violence in hip-hop. He wrote: "You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years. Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it Suuuuck Myyyy D*ck.”