Kanye West Returns To Twitter After Hateful Tirade To Put Grammys On Blast

Kanye West has certainly made a splash this month, starting with he and his wife Bianca Censori's appearance at the Grammys. The Australian model arrived to the awards show in a long fur coat, which she took off on the red carpet. Underneath was a nearly invisible dress, which concealed nothing. The look quickly went viral for obvious reasons, and earned mixed reactions from social media users.

Shortly after that debacle, Ye went off on an unhinged and wildly offensive Twitter rant, which lasted multiple days. He praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's released from prison, called himself racist, dissed the late Virgil Abloh, and much more. Eventually, his account was disabled amid public outrage, but that didn't last long. The account was reinstated earlier this week, leaving many concerned about what he might do next. Last night, he shared various tweets, and called out the Grammys in one of them.

What Did Bianca Censori Wear At The Grammys?

"How could the Grammies nominate me Then not give me tickets And then people mad when I go off," the tweet begins. "I had to fight for 5 hours and call everyone I knew to get tickets to the Grammies They eventually gave me tickets but only for the red carpet At that point I hadn’t started the rampage." Ye's latest post about the Grammys arrives just a couple of weeks after he went after Don Lemon. He accused him of spreading a rumor that he and Censori got kicked out of the awards show.