Kanye West's Infamous Alleged Sex Tape Resurfaces As Man Threatens To Leak It

Kanye West might be facing more salacious trouble following reportedly false divorce rumors concerning Bianca Censori. Moreover, a man claimed that he's in possession of an infamous alleged sex tape of his that's reportedly worth $250,000, although the source of this number is slightly unclear. Kevin Blatt, who calls himself a "Hollywood fixer" and "tape broker," posted a message on his Instagram Story along with a shirtless picture of Ye sitting on a bed, presumably an alleged screenshot from this supposed tape. While Blatt claimed that he prevented the spread of this years ago, the Chicago artist's recent bigotries have seemingly changed his tune.

"Hey @ye Remember that tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas? Yeah this JEW didn't forget about what a horrible performance and small [eggplant emoji] u had high on MDMA. Hey, why don't you GO F**K Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF. [thumbs up emoji]," Kevin Blatt alleged concerning Kanye West. Given this message, it seems that Blatt took issue with Ye's antisemitic behavior over the past few weeks... Or years, if we're being accurate.

Kanye West Response

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’ve been giving it some thought," Kevin Blatt reportedly posted on Threads days before this post, according to The New York Post. "And I think this Jew should go public with the details of the tape I intercepted for Kanye West the Nazi right before he met Kim K. It’s a hell of a story, and one of the worst performances I’m sure of his troubled life." However, Ye's representative reportedly denied any truth or merit to these comments, labeling them as "nonsense" to the publication.

For those unaware, Kanye West rapped about a situation possibly similar to this on his 2016 The Life Of Pablo cut "Real Friends," which might be where this $250K figure came from. "I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f***ing b***hes on / Paid that n***a 250 thousand just to get it from him," he expressed. Maybe this is something different entirely, but either way, the controversial provocateur might address this further.