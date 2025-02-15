Scarlett Johansson Calls Out The Misuse of A.I. After Viral Fake Fight Video With Kanye West

Entertainment: 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan 19, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; (from left) Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johannson and Roman Griffin Davis introduce a clip from the motion picture “Jojo Rabbit” during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Scarlett Jo lashes out against AI Kanye.

Scarlett Johansson has condemned a viral AI-generated video that misuses her likeness to protest Kanye West’s recent antisemitic remarks. The clip features deepfake versions of Johansson, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Drake, Steven Spielberg, and others, all wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the Star of David and an offensive hand gesture. An AI-generated Adam Sandler flips his middle finger as the video ends with the messages: “Enough is Enough” and “Join the Fight Against Antisemitism.”

In a statement, Johansson denounced AI’s growing threat, saying, “As a Jewish woman, I have zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech. But the danger posed by AI-driven misinformation is even greater than the actions of any one individual. We must call out AI abuse regardless of intent, or we risk losing our grip on reality.” Johansson has been vocal about the dangers of AI, having fought against unauthorized recreations of her image for years. In November 2023, she took legal action against an AI app that used her name and likeness in online ads without permission. In May 2024, she publicly condemned OpenAI for using a voice strikingly similar to hers in its GPT-4o chatbot, Sky. After her lawyers intervened, OpenAI removed the voice.

Scarlett Johansson A.I. Fight With Kanye West

The Marriage Story star revealed she had previously rejected OpenAI’s request to use her voice. “When I heard the demo, I was shocked, angry, and in disbelief that [OpenAI CEO Sam Altman] would release a voice so eerily similar to mine that even my closest friends and major news outlets couldn’t tell the difference,” she said. Altman fueled speculation by tweeting “her,” a direct reference to the 2013 film Her, in which Johansson voiced an AI assistant in a human-AI love story.

Johansson also criticized the U.S. government for failing to regulate AI. “There’s a tidal wave coming,” she warned. “While progressive nations have acted responsibly, the United States remains paralyzed. It’s terrifying that no legislation exists to protect citizens from AI’s imminent dangers.” She urged lawmakers to make AI regulation a top priority, calling it a bipartisan issue that will shape the future of humanity. Meanwhile, Kanye West’s antisemitic statements have had swift repercussions. Kanye West's talent manager dropped him. The mogul's X profile was deactivated. Ye's website, Yeezy.com, went offline. All of it occuried after selling merchandise featuring a swastika.

