Bobbi Althoff Settles Divorce

Bobbi Althoff has settled her divorce from her husband Corey, according to a report from TMZ. The couple will ask for joint legal and physical custody of their two children and will cover their own attorney fees. According to TMZ, the divorce stems from Bobbi's meteoric rise to fame over the last 12 months being at odds with her tech VP husband's desire for a more low-key life. Althoof became an overnight sensation after years on the content grind with little success. She has since done viral podcast episodes with the likes of Drake, Offset, and Sukihana.

However, both parties have reportedly denied that the divorce has anything to do with the rumors that Bobbi slept with Drake. Seemingly started by Dave Portnoy of Barstool, Bobbi has vehemently called the rumors "baseless" and even managed to extract an apology from the controversial media mogul for disseminating the rumors.

Bobbi Althoff Criticized For Seemingly Treating White Guests Differently To Her Black Guests

However, of course, not everyone is a fan of Althoff's now-viral work. Last year, Althoff faced accusations of racism following the release of promotional clips for her interview with Scarlett Johansson. Specifically, Althoff has been criticized for seemingly being a lot more personable and engaging with Johansson compared to her previous viral interviews with Drake, Shaq, and Offset. While Althoff maintains her deadpan style in the Johansson clips, there is less of her now-signature stand-off demeanor that drove the engagement to her previous interviews.

Althoff, who has gone from TikTok momfluencer to the most-debated content creator on the internet, is not for everyone. Her interview style, which primarily centers on doing very little research on her subjects, has been negatively compared to the likes of Nardwuar. Many Black creators have publicly announced that they no longer want to speak on Althoff as it only drives more attention to her. However, the mother of two still has millions of fans who eagerly lap up her content.

