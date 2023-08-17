Dave Portnoy Apologizes To Bobbi Althoff For Fueling Rumors She Slept With Drake

Bobbi Althoff has been blowing up lately for her hilarious, awkward interviews. She first started gaining traction in the podcasting space after she sat down with Funny Marco in June, and shortly after landed an interview with Drake. Her Drizzy conversation went viral, however, she later deleted it. Fans were shocked and confused, as the podcast had been her most successful yet. It led to some speculation surrounding what could have led her to delete it, with rumors swirling of potential beef, and even that they may have slept together. Althoff is married with children, so for obvious reasons, that explanation would have been pretty hard-hitting.

Amid her newfound success, Althoff has been making her rounds, appearing on the Today Show earlier this month and most recently, the BFFs podcast. She chatted with the hosts about her skyrocket to fame, but her appearance led to some fallout. A clip has been circulating of Barstool Sports founder and BFFs host Dave Portnoy discussing rumors that Althoff and Drake got intimate. “I asked her. I DMed Bobbi. … She’s like, I’m not commenting on that publicly,” he says in the clip. The rest of his statement is censored, leaving the question unanswered and fueling the speculation.

Portnoy Claims He Didn’t Know About The Post

Althoff took to her Instagram Story to speak out about the clip, sharing a screenshot of her conversation with Portnoy. In the DMs, Portnoy writes “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.” Her response is straightforward, reading “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.” So, clearly Althoff didn’t sleep with Drake. With that being said, the rumors continue, and the clip of Portnoy didn’t help. “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I,” she captioned the screenshotted convo.

Portnoy hopped on Instagram today to address the clip. He shared a screenshot of himself apologizing to Althoff for the way the clip was cut, claiming that it should have never been released that way. “I didn’t personally put it up and didn’t even know it was made,” he writes. Portnoy also tells Althoff that he “freaked out” on the employees responsible for the post. Althoff is seen telling Portnoy to address it on his own socials, calling the situation “unfair and so messed up.“

