Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff’s rise to the mainstream seemed sudden. Some knew of her quirky humor from social media, but her successful pivot to podcasting was unexpected. Her interview with Funny Marco generated viral moments, and then came the surprising episode featuring Drake. The Canadian rapper appeared on The Really Good Podcast last month for a rare interview, causing a stir in hip-hop media. Drake’s choice to sit down with a goofy podcaster instead of a legitimate journalist raised eyebrows, given that he rarely does press.

While the internet buzzed about Bobbi’s connection with Drake, fans speculated on a possible rift. Shortly after Bobbi shared a less-than-flattering post about Drake’s L.A. concert, fans noticed they unfollowed each other and she removed their interview from her channel. So, what transpired exactly?

The Controversial Concert Post

Currently, no one has confirmed any discord between them. Still, numerous theories circulate about the fallout. The timing between Bobbi’s post from the It’s All A Blur tour and the deletion of their YouTube video could suggest Drake took offense. Other hints indicate more at play, especially since Lil Yachty did the same.

Bobbi’s BFF Podcast Appearance

Bobbi Althoff spilled details about her Drake and Lil Yachty interviews on Barstool Sports’ BFF podcast with Dave Portnoy. She shared how she secured the Drake interview (apparently, a simple DM worked) and described her awkward encounter with Lil Yachty before their talk. Yachty, being the same age, was easy to converse with, she explained, but he barely engaged before filming began.

“I walked into [Lil Yachty’s] house and he didn’t really even say hi to me,” Bobbi recalled. “I was like, ‘Let’s go to the bathroom.’ We go to the bathroom then we get out and he’s sitting there with his two assistants and he’s not even acknowledging that I’m in the room.”

While not overtly contentious, this comment didn’t cast Lil Yachty in a positive light. While it might not fully explain Drake’s unfollowing, both he and Yachty distanced themselves, possibly due to Bobbi’s transparency.

The Ice Spice Treatment

Drake’s unfollowing of an up-and-coming woman isn’t new. In 2022, he embraced Ice Spice, even flying her to Toronto for OVO Fest. Though they made amends, he did unfollow her at one point. One theory involved Ice Spice declining an OVO Sound deal. Others suggested that she turned down his advances. These speculations resurfaced after the Drake/Bobbi Althoff incident.

Similarly, Drake and Bobbi Althoff were linked to rumors of an affair. After she unarchived posts with her husband, Cory Althoff, the internet weaved a narrative, fueled by a clip of Dave Portnoy discussing the rumors that they split. Despite this, Bobbi denied rumors of a divorce and that she and Drake slept together. The exact reasons for her and Drake’s unfollowing remain unclear.

A Publicity Stunt?

The likeliest explanation for the fallout could be a marketing scheme to generate buzz. Questions arose about how Bobbi swiftly landed a Drake interview after launching her podcast, leading to industry plant accusations. However, during her Lil Yachty interview, it surfaced that Drake’s team filmed the episode, suggesting that he had creative control over the final product.

Not a widespread theory, but worth pondering: Drake granted Bobbi a window for the podcast on her YouTube page. No evidence supports this, yet the simultaneous removal of the episode from YouTube and Spotify alongside their unfollowing might suggest non-malicious intent. Perhaps, the interview’s creative control was prearranged.

Conclusion

Between industry plant claims and the apparent Drake fallout, Bobbi Althoff faces her first controversy after a swift ascent. She showcased her humor with Funny Marco and soared higher with the Drake interview. Despite this, it might not be a defining moment. With a legion of fans who fell in love with her personality as a momfluencer on TikTok, there’s no doubt that the Really Good Podcast will continue to grow in the foreseeable future. Hopefully, her interview with Drake will eventually be re-released on YouTube.