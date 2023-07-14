the really good podcast
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa & Bobbi Althoff Hilariously Argue In Upcoming Interview SnippetBobbi Althoff's interview with Wiz Khalifa drops tomorrow.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBobbi Althoff Criticized For Seemingly Treating White Guests Differently To Her Black Guests After Scarlett Johansson Clips EmergeAlthoff has been accused of being "nicer" to her white guests.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWhy Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?Bobbi Althoff pulled her interview with Drake off of her YouTube page as fans speculate why the two have fallen out.By Aron A.
- MusicBobbi Althoff Says Lil Yachty Was “Super Awkward” During Their InterviewBobbi Althoff recently detailed what it was like meeting Lil Yachty.By Cole Blake
- MusicBobbi Althoff Joins Offset's Video Shoot, Makes Off With $5KBobbi Althoff makes a cameo appearance as a bandit in Offset's Will Freeark-directed "Jealousy" music video.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBobbi Althoff Shares How She Secured Her Viral Drake InterviewAccording to Althoff, she just slid into his DMs.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTyga Links With Bobbi Althoff For New InterviewBobbi Althoff finally knows who Tyga is, after admitting she didn't know the rapper while speaking with Drake, last month.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Gets Shut Down By TikToker Bobbi Althoff In Awkward Interview ClipDrake has an interview with Bobbi Althoff on the way. By Aron A.