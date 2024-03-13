Bobbi Althoff Gets Kicked Out Of Drake's SXSW Party After Arriving Uninvited, Sources Claim

Fans think their rumored beef is to blame.

BYCaroline Fisher
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW

Bobbi Althoff's relationship with Drake remains mysterious, and rumors that the two of them have beef have only picked up in recent days. After Drizzy's awkward appearance on Althoff's The Really Good Podcast went viral last year, the video was deleted without explanation. This, of course, prompted fans to speculate. At the time, rumors that they had beef, arranged a publicity stunt, and more ran rampant. Some even accused the duo of sleeping together despite Althoff being married at the time. She denies these rumors. It seems clear that something strange did happen between them, however, which would explain the apparent falling out.

Earlier this week, for example, Althoff stopped by Drake's SXSW afterparty at the Mayfair, but she wasn't allowed to stay for very long. Reportedly, the internet star never received an invite to the high-profile event and showed up unannounced. Unfortunately, she was swiftly removed.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Doesn't Want Bobbi Althoff Interview

Fans Think Bobbi Althoff & Drake's Rumored Beef Is To Blame

TikTok Creator & Dj, Bobbi Althoff attends the New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Other celebrities in attendance included Killer Mike, T.I., 2 Chainz, and more. Despite it being his own party, Drake was not present. While it seems clear that the Toronto-born hitmaker had nothing to do with Althoff's removal, fans think their rumored feud is to blame.

“I have no idea how she got in because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event," one source claims. “If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t invited – and why she was removed as soon as possible.” Althoff has yet to comment on the incident publicly. What do you think of Bobbi Althoff reportedly being removed from Drake's SXSW party? Did they do her dirty? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Breaks Silence On Deepfake AI Nude Leak

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsPop CultureDrake Isn't To Blame For Bobbi Althoff's Divorce, Source Insists
People's Choice Awards - ArrivalsPop CultureBobbi Althoff Becomes Latest Victim Of AI Nudes Trend, Fans Call For Legal Action
drake bobbi althoffPop CultureWhy Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round TwoPop CultureScHoolboy Q Doesn't Want Bobbi Althoff Interview