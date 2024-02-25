ScHoolboy Q Doesn't Want Bobbi Althoff Interview

Schoolboy Q has shut down any notion that Bobbi Althoff should reach out to him for an interview. "F-ck outta here [laughing emoji]," the rapper wrote on X when a fan suggested the idea. Despite the fan calling the idea "legendary", ScHoolboy doesn't appear to be too thrilled with the suggestion. Is this an interview you'd want to see? Let us know in the comments.

However, it's understandable why he would not want the interview. After all, Althoff's style is not for everyone. Furthermore, Althoff faced accusations of racism following the release of promotional clips for her interview with Scarlett Johansson. Specifically, Althoff has been criticized for seemingly being a lot more personable and engaging with Johansson compared to her previous viral interviews with Drake, Shaq, and Offset. While Althoff maintains her deadpan style in the Johansson clips, there is less of her now-signature stand-off demeanor that drove the engagement to her previous interviews.

Bobbi Althoff Settles Divorce

Elsewhere, Althoff has settled her divorce from her husband Corey, according to a report from TMZ. The couple will ask for joint legal and physical custody of their two children and will cover their own attorney fees. According to TMZ, the divorce stems from Bobbi's meteoric rise to fame over the last 12 months being at odds with her tech VP husband's desire for a more low-key life. Althoff became an overnight sensation after years on the content grind with little success. She has since done viral podcast episodes with the likes of Drake, Offset, and Sukihana.

However, both parties have reportedly denied that the divorce has anything to do with the rumors that Bobbi slept with Drake. Seemingly started by Dave Portnoy of Barstool, Bobbi has vehemently called the rumors "baseless" and even managed to extract an apology from the controversial media mogul for disseminating the rumors. Althoff has released a preliminary statement about her divorce but has not said much about the proceedings since.

