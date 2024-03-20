Bobbi Althoff Pays Funny Marco $20K For Launching Her Career

Bobbi Althoff has paid Funny Marco $20K for "putting her on" during a recent conversation between the two of them. Many commenters online have said that the payment is fair "because she stole his whole style". However, many people are losing their minds over Marco asking Althoff if the money is "a setup". Marco has every right to be cautious. He probably has issues trusting interview subjects after the drama with G Herbo and Southside. Be sure to watch the full clip below.

However, there is a core difference between their interviews. Althoff has been criticized for seemingly being a lot more personable and engaging with the white interviewees compared to her previous viral interviews with Drake, Shaq, and Offset. While Althoff maintains her deadpan style in clips with Scarlett Johansson, there is less of her now-signature stand-off demeanor that drove the engagement to her previous interviews.

Bobbi Althoff Settles Divorce

Elsewhere, Althoff has settled her divorce from her husband Corey, according to a report from TMZ. The couple will ask for joint legal and physical custody of their two children and will cover their own attorney fees. According to TMZ, the divorce stems from Bobbi's meteoric rise to fame over the last 12 months being at odds with her tech VP husband's desire for a more low-key life. Althoff became an overnight sensation after years on the content grind with little success. She has since done viral podcast episodes with the likes of Drake, Offset, and Sukihana.

However, both parties have reportedly denied that the divorce has anything to do with the rumors that Bobbi slept with Drake. Seemingly started by Dave Portnoy of Barstool, Bobbi has vehemently called the rumors "baseless" and even managed to extract an apology from the controversial media mogul for disseminating the rumors. Althoff has released a preliminary statement about her divorce but has not said much about the proceedings since. It's clear that Althoff is powering through, as evidenced by her return to work.

