Bobbi Althoff Criticized For Seemingly Treating White Guests Differently To Her Black Guests After Scarlett Johansson Clips Emerge

Bobbi Althoff is facing accusations of racism following the release of promotional clips for her interview with Scarlett Johansson. Specifically, Althoff has been criticized for seemingly being a lot more personable and engaging with Johansson compared to her previous viral interviews with Drake, Shaq, and Offset. While Althoff maintains her deadpan style in the Johansson clips, there is less of her now-signature stand-off demeanor that drove the engagement to her previous interviews.

Althoff, who has gone from TikTok momfluencer to the most-debated content creator on the internet, is not for everyone. Her interview style, which primarily centers on doing very little research on her subjects, has been negatively compared to the likes of Nardwuar. Many Black creators have publicly announced that they no longer want to speak on Althoff as it only drives more attention to her. However, the mother of two still has millions of fans who eager lap up her content.

Offset Wanted To Give Althoff A "Taste Of Her Own Medicine"

One of the most notable examples of Althoff's strategy backfiring came in her interview with Offset. While the interview has been deemed as being "awkward" and "negative", Offset said that the experience was overall positive. However, he explained that he had done his research on her before going into the interview. That way, when she tried to hit him with an awkward question, he shot one right back at her. "If you ask me a crazy question, I'm gonna reverse it on you," Offset told Ebro in a recent interview.

However, the Offset interview also just showcased how flimsy Althoff's premise is. She looked lost and almost defensive throughout the interview. It's why many people have said that Althoff wishes she was Nardwuar, who prepares almost religiously for every interview and spends weeks, if not longer, trying to find an organic avenue for approaching his subject. But now Althoff must contend with the reality that her content plays very differently among different audiences.

