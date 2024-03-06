Freddie Gibbs Blasts "Carnival" While Flexing His Golf Skills

Freddie Gibbs has followed his Blue Lips collaborator ScHoolboy Q to the links as the rapper posted up at a driving range this week. Gibbs was seen hitting balls at a range while playing "Carnival", the stand-out track from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1. Gibbs also appeared on the album, featuring on the track "Back To Me". However, with the exception of the featured artists on "Carnival", all other featured performances were officially uncredited.

However, golf is something that Gibbs has done for a while. He reportedly took up the sport during the early days of COVID quarantining but readily admitted he isn't very good. “My handicap? I don’t know. It might be like a minus three or some shit. I’m bad. I’m trash. Definitely not a good golfer," he told Complex in 2020. Maybe ScHoolboy can give Gibbs some pointers next time they link up. After all, ScHoolboy has participated in PGA Pro-Am tournaments as recently as 2022.

Read More: Sukihana Reacts To Freddie Gibbs Leak, Says Nude Photo Is "Cute"

ScHoolboy Q Doesn't Want Bobbi Althoff Interview

As mentioned, golf is something that is taken a little more seriously by Gibbs' recent collaborator, ScHoolboy Q. However, something ScHoolboy has no interest in is an interview with Bobbi Althoff. "F-ck outta here [laughing emoji]," the rapper wrote on X when a fan suggested the idea. Despite the fan calling the idea "legendary", ScHoolboy doesn't appear to be too thrilled with the suggestion. Is this an interview you'd want to see? Let us know in the comments.

However, it's understandable why he would not want the interview. After all, Althoff's style is not for everyone. Furthermore, Althoff faced accusations of racism following the release of promotional clips for her interview with Scarlett Johansson. Specifically, Althoff has been criticized for seemingly being a lot more personable and engaging with Johansson compared to her previous viral interviews with Drake, Shaq, and Offset. While Althoff maintains her deadpan style in the Johansson clips, there is less of her now-signature stand-off demeanor that drove the engagement to her previous interviews.

Read More: Drake Tried To Hook Bobbi Althoff Up With Smiley

[via]