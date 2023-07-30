Drake Tried To Hook Bobbi Althoff Up With Smiley

Drake’s friendship with fellow Canadian rapper Smiley goes back to their 2021 collab, “Over the Top”. While performing earlier in the It’s All a Blur Tour, Drake took a moment to shout out Smiley. Now, he’s trying to hook his boy up. Drake took an interview with influencer Bobbi Althoff sometime earlier this month. The interview was teased by the release of an awkward clip where Althoff reveals she doesn’t actually know Drake’s music. “I just thought that you were ending the interview on a note where you were like like ‘Haha, I do know your songs.’ You were just asking for a flight,” he said before she confirmed that she doesn’t know anything in his catalog. “Alright. Okay. Alright, I was excited.”

Now the full interview is out and that isn’t the only awkward moment. Althoff and Drake, who do the interview while tucked into a hotel bed, slog their way through a very low-energy interview. At one point, Drake asks Althoff if he can hook her up with Smiley. “I just feel like you need a little Smiggs in your life,” Drake says as he shows the influencer a picture of the rapper. However, Althoff is at best confused, unaware of who Smiley is. “Is Smiggs well known or is he just like, your friend?” Althoff asks.

Read More: Drake finds an even bigger bra while performing

Drake Clowns Fan For Throwing Purse On Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Beyond the interview with Althoff, more have befallen Drizzy on the tour. Drake’s had phones and bras thrown at him while also having fans face-plant at his guest stars. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are training on his personal court. In short, it’s a very exciting time to be Drake. And that’s not getting into how he reignited his beef with Anna Wintour during his Boston shows. Fans spotted a giant, unflattering hologram of Wintour’s head multiple times during the concert. Furthermore, one of the bra throwers even went viral after it was revealed she had recently been accepted into Playboy‘s Centerfold program.

Well, the latest item that Drake has had thrown at him is a purse. While performing at MSG earlier this week, Drake took a moment to clown after someone’s clutch landed on stage. “Why would you throw your purse up here? You don’t have a life?” he said, holding up the bag by its strap. “You don’t have, like, a life that you need to attend to? Your I.D. and shit? Why would you throw this? This was a terrible idea. Here, take this back. You don’t have, like, work to go to tomorrow or something? You just throwing your purse up here and shit? You really didn’t think that through, at all.”

[via]