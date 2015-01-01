The Kentucky Wildcats are looking for a bounce-back season during the 2023/24 campaign. Traditionally considered basketball royalty, the Wildcats struggled last year. Finishing 22-12, they were eliminated in the second round of March Madness. It was the first time since 2016 that the Wildcats had failed to make it past the Round of 32.

Furthermore, the Wildcats lost several top players to the NBA Draft. However, they have been able to supplement these losses with top-rated freshmen such as D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards. In the most recent edition of ESPN‘s ‘Way Too Early Top-25″, Kentucky were ranked at #17. Additionally, the Wildcats have begun their season with some international experience. The team is currently taking part in the Global Jam Tour in Toronto. At the time of writing, the Wildcats have defeated Team Germany and Team Canada. Meanwhile, the team has been training in a very special place during the tournament.

Wildcats Train At Drake’s House

The Kentucky Wildcats were spotted training at the personal residence of Toronto rapper Drake. It’s not the first time that Drake has stepped into the world of college sports in recent weeks. At the NBA Draft, Drake dropped a follow on Instagram for new Toronto Raptor, Grady Dick. The follow came after Dick said that his number one priority was for Drake to wear his jersey to a Raptors game.

Kentucky are yet to release their full 2023-24 schedule. At the time of the writing, they have announced non-conference games against Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Louisville, and Notre Dame. 15 wins in the SEC, something Kentucky last did in the 2019-20 season, would see head coach John Calipari surpass 200 SEC wins at Kentucky. Furthermore, 10 wins will see Calipari surpass 800 career wins at the college level. Calipari is currently 29th on the list of all-time college basketball coaching wins. If Kentucky matches their 22-win total from last season, Calipari will rise to 22nd on the list. Meanwhile, the team will be hoping that it’s new young core can carry the side to their first Final Four appearance since 2015.

[via]