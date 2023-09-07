College basketball
Bronny James Hears "Overrated" Chants" From ASU Students After Blowing Easy Layup: WatchBronny is still figuring things out, but fans are not going to care about that. By Zachary Horvath
No. 3 Kansas Fall To Unranked Team Day After No. 1 Purdue & No. 2 HoustonKansas fell to unranked UCF despite being up by as much as 16 in the first half. By Ben Mock
No. 1 Purdue & No. 2 Houston Both Fall To Unranked TeamsFor the first time since 2016, the nation's top two men's basketball teams fell.By Ben Mock
Bronny James USC Debut Gets Encouraging Update From Head CoachAndy Enfield says Bronny should be debuting "very soon."By Ben Mock
Bronny James Cleared To Play For USCThe James family indicated that Bronny's USC debut could come in the next few weeks.By Ben Mock
Cal Basketball Player Confronts Fan After Allegedly Being Called A "Terrorist": WatchFardaws Aimaq argued with the fan after Cal's loss.By Ben Mock
Bronny James Warms Up With USC Four Months After Cardiac ArrestBronny is still yet to make his season debut with USC.By Lavender Alexandria
Bob Knight, Basketball Coaching Legend, Dies At 83Knight leaves behind a explosive and storied legacy.By Ben Mock
Bronny James Dances At USC Event But Sits Out Athletic ContestsJames taught USC how to Dougie.By Ben Mock
Drake Meets The Texas Women's Basketball Team In New VideoDrake stopped by the locker room to meet the team.By Lavender Alexandria
Paige Bueckers Signs Multi-Year Deal With NikeThe deal is expected to follow Bueckers into the pros in 2024.By Ben Mock
LSU Make Kim Mulkey The Richest Coach In Women's BasketballMulkey's new contract is 10 years and $32 million.By Ben Mock