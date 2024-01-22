Bronny James Hears "Overrated" Chants" From ASU Students After Blowing Easy Layup: Watch

When you share the same last name as LeBron James, expectations are going to be sky-high. That is the challenge that the media, fans, and basketball savants are thrusting at Bronny as his young college career continues. Many saw him as a fairly high-level recruit for USC. However, the freshman is still trying to put it all together. Of course, coming into the season, Bronny had dealt with a lot of uncertainty after going into cardiac arrest during training. So, it is just good to see him get some run this year in what is shaping up to be a lost season for the Trojans.

At just about the halfway mark of the 2023-2024 campaign, USC sits at 11th in the Pac-12 with a record of 8-11 (2-6). They are also on a four-game skid. The respected program was ranked as the 21st best team in the country heading in. However, any expectations of reaching the March Madness tournament are all but over. The team is still desperately missing their two best players, Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier, to injury. But, even with some extra minutes being trickled down to Bronny, he cannot seem to find a rhythm.

Bronny James Is Still Growing

That was apparent this past weekend with another in-conference matchup with Arizona State on the road. They would go on to lose 67-82 and that snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Trojans for ASU. On top of the loss, Bronny also had a blunder near the end of the game. On a fast break, he had a gift of a layup but it missed. Moments after the play, the student section rained down "overrated" chants toward him. Vlad TV is credited for finding the clip above. Fans are going to want to see greatness, especially when you have a dad who is a basketball legend. But, it does not come as easy for everyone. Bronny still has a ways to go, and that is okay.

What are your thoughts on Bronny James missing an open fast break layup against Arizona State? Is he shaping up to be a bust if he gets drafted to an NBA team? How long will he stay in college, and should he stay for more than two years? Why do you think he is struggling right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bronny James. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the sports world.

