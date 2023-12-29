Bronny James Uninspiring In Pac-12 Debut, LeBron Praises Bryce

Bronny James managed five points and three rebounds in his minutes-limited Pac-12 debut. A second-half rally made the final score look closer than it was, but Oregon thoroughly earned the win to open conference play. The Ducks nearly doubled up on the Trojans in the first half, holding USC to just 25 points before the break. Furthermore, no Trojan managed to reach 15 points as they fell to.500 with a 6-6 record.

Meanwhile, LeBron James was more focused on his younger son, Bryce. After Bleacher Report posted highlights of Bryce in a big win for Sierra Canyon game, LeBron reposted it. "Yessir!! He just working and striving for greatness! 🤴🏾," the Lakers veteran added to the repost. As for Bronny, he remains in the Pacific Northwest. USC have another road game, this time against Oregon State, before their Pac-12 home opener. The 8-4 Beavers also lost their Pac-12 opener, falling to UCLA. The Trojans open at home on January 3 against California. It is unknown when the minutes restriction on Bronny will be lifted.

Kendrick Perkins Suggests Zach LaVine As A Playing Partner For LeBron James

Meanwhile, Kendrick Perkins declared that the perfect Christmas gift for LeBron James from the Lakers would be trading for Zach LaVine. "They need that third superstar. They need someone who can play at the perimeter, someone who can score 20 consistently." In short, Perkins wanted the Lakers to trade for someone who could help take the pressure off LeBron, who turns 39 on Saturday. Injuries and offensive struggles have meant that LeBron has a high workload beyond his years.

LaVine is currently out with a foot injury that sidelined him in early December. However, he is expected back in early January. Before he went down, he was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game. That would make LaVine the third-highest scorer on the Lakers and the team's 20-point scorer after LeBron and Anthony Davis. Whether they make this move remains to be seen.

