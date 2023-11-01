Bronny James Messaged SteveWillDoIt’s Girlfriend, Streamer Claims

Controversial streamer SteveWillDoIt has claimed that Bronny James messaged his girlfriend, Celina Smith. "I would be so upset if my girl f-cked Bron Jr, I would be so upset," Steve said in a recent livestream with Adin Ross and others. "I would be so upset if she f-cked Bron Jr.. And I say this because Bron Jr. messaged my girl. Yeah, he messaged my girl. So I would be so upset if she f-cked Bron Jr. bro". However, Steve did not specify what was in the messages that Bronny reportedly sent.

Steve and Celina have been an on-and-off item for many years. However, after a long period apart, Steve reintroduced them as a couple at the end of last month. Smith is a popular Instagram model and OnlyFans creator. Having met in high school, they reportedly broke up earlier this year following rumors that Smith had cheated on Steve with a photographer. Despite this, the rumors were never confirmed and the couple appears to be back together.

SteveWillDoIt Claims 6ix9ine Scammed Rumble

However, this is just the most recent big claim that Steve has made in recent months. Last month, Steve went off on his former friend 6ix9ine. Steve claimed that he secured 6ix9ine a lucrative deal with video platform Rumble to "play video games once a week for an hour" and that the company was willing to pay $2 million upfront for that. However, Steve claims that 6ix9ine never fulfilled that contract, spent the $2 million on gifts for "black chicks" to "make his ex jealous" and that Steve was left with the $2 million debt.

Furthermore, Steve also claimed that 6ix9ine fakes his giveaway videos. "Whenever he does those videos where he gives away money, that isn't his money. When you see him giving his mom a new car, he's essentially buying himself a new car because he's not a nice person," Steve said. 6ix9ine, who was once a close friend of Steve's, has not responded to these allegations.

