DMs
- MusicOffset Laughs Off Calling Soheem Perry A "Hoe" After DMs Get LeakedSoheem Perry seemed proud of getting a response.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTia Kemp Blasts BossMan Dlow For Claiming She Was In His DMsRick Ross' ex was as fiery as ever in her social media clapback against BossMan, claiming he couldn't afford to get her in his music video.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Confronts IG User For Posting His Leaked Music On SpotifyYe insists the user has "violated the music industry."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWack 100, Offset & 42 Dugg Bicker Over Stories About The Rappers' Fight & BeefThe former Migo thinks the Detroit MC is lying about their alleged scuffle, and the music executive is trying to prove his side of the story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Goes Ballistic On Fan Who Tells Him To "Go Back To The Old Ye"It is going down in the DMs. By Zachary Horvath
- TVNatalie Nunn Wants Gypsy Rose Blanchard On "Baddies," Denies Beef RumorsNatalie Nunn says her viral spat with Gypsy Rose Blanchard was fake.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Addresses Explicit DM Scandal, Insists Blac Chyna's Ex Is Lying"Why would I send naked pictures to someone that I despise and hate?" Tokyo Toni wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna's Ex Leaks Tokyo Toni's Freaky DMs: "Take It Easy Lady""All this b*tch do is tell lies & throw dirt," Lil Twin Hector claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPusha T Slams Kanye West In Allegedly Leaked Text Messages"Don’t blame me, Kanye. I would never shoot anybody for you, you would snitch on me," the Virginia MC allegedly told his former friend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFYB J Mane Leaks Offset DMsFYB J Mane says Offset was upset with him in the DMs.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince StaplesCarti fans are excited about the new album.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Edwards Accused By Instagram Model Of Getting Her PregnantThese allegations come just a few days after the Minnesota Timberwolves player's girlfriend announced her pregnancy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shares Drake DMs, Fans Beg And Plead For A CollabCarti has fans speculating these days.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy On The Hunt for His Next Baby Mama Via IG DMsIt goes down in the DMs.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Still Wants Chris Brown To Date His SisterThe actor, comedian, and media personality slid into the singer's DMs with some more pictures of his sister for his consideration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBronny James Messaged SteveWillDoIt's Girlfriend, Streamer ClaimsSteve didn't reveal the messages' content, but the appeared to worry him.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Leaks Jada Pinkett Smith DMs, She Doesn't Want To Discuss FilmThe YouTuber, actor, and comedian wants to talk to her about the 1996 film "Set It Off," which might derail their one-on-one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Exposes DMs From BruceDropEmOff Amid Renewed BeefCenat said Bruce was publicly dissing him while privately trying to repair things.By Ben Mock
- SportsKerry Washington Reveals Shaq Once Slid Into Her DMsApparently Shaq is a big of "Scandal."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDrake's Alleged DMs Exposed, Twitter Thinks Woman Fumbled The BagTwitter users have a lot to say about the woman who leaked Drake's alleged DMs.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOffset & Kenneth Petty Beef: Rapper's Alleged DM To Nicki Minaj's Man's Friend Surfaces OnlineOffset continues to jet around the country living his best life while his beef with Nicki Minaj's husband unfolds.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Baby Speaks On Heartbreaking Grief Process That Still Surprises HimThe Atlanta lyricist isn't alone in finding it hard to internalize and accept that a fallen friend tragically isn't coming back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSZA Blocks Kai Cenat After He Shoots His ShotKai pulling up in SZA's DMs didn't go the way he hoped. By Lavender Alexandria