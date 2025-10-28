Julia Wolf Reveals Drake DM'd Her At 6 AM

Julia Wolf says that Drake slid into her DM's at 6:00 AM to praise her song, "In My Room," which he apparently heard during a DJ set. The interaction led to the two collaborating on the Toronto rapper's latest song, “Dog House." Wolf discussed how the track came together during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show.

“He said he played it and he stopped everything and then he just reached out to me then and there. It was so cool ‘cause he doesn't need to be doing any of this, you know, but then we started texting and I sent him the album,” she said, as noted by Complex. “It was very fast. Like then I just started sending him little demos and things ‘cause he made it very clear that he wanted some kind of like working relationship together."

"That first day that he was like, ‘Send me some demos.’ I have no demos to give him," she continued. "So I went into my room. Literally just writing anything I can over scroll loops and I'm like, ‘What can I possibly say that Drake could resonate with, you know, because he's resonating with ‘In My Room.’ He's loving the album. He's saying, ‘This is so me.’ So I'm like, ‘Okay, let me just write some stuff.’ I sent it and it was immediate. He's like, ‘This is the one. This is my life. This is our song.’”

Further reflecting on her takeaway from the entire process, she explained: “You can't make everyone happy. And so as long as you're proud of it, you just got to take that and run because people are going to rip me apart no matter what. And he has really been helpful in just being that voice of like trust yourself, do your thing.”

Drake "Iceman"

"Dog House" marks the latest single from Drake's highly anticipated new album, Iceman. He's also released "What Did I Miss?", as well as "Which One," featuring Central Cee. The project is expected to be released later this year, but Drake still hasn't announced an exact date.