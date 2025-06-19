Drake Links Up With Julia Wolf For Her Toronto Concert

A Drake cosign may have come under fire over the past year and a half, but who's to say an artist can't show love to one of their favs? That's exactly what he did when he posted a picture with singer/songwriter Julia Wolf after her Toronto concert on Tuesday (June 17).

"When she asks what I listen too…" Drizzy captioned a picture of him and Wolf on Instagram, adding a pic of Wolfie's Deli in North York, Ontario. "toronto was amazing thank you so much @champagnepapi for coming out!!!" she captioned her own Instagram post of the meetup, adding her next (sold out) tour dates.

The alternative rock and pop artist just dropped her new album PRESSURE, which is a solid listen you should definitely check out if you haven't already. Speaking of new LPs, Drake has one on the way, although we know nothing of when it will come out.

Still, we have heard a lot about Drake's next moves through either his own teases or that of close peers like Smiley, DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, and more. Hopefully ICEMAN ends up being one of his best yet.

Drake Gambling

We will see whether or not this linkup manifests into a future collaboration. After all, the 6ix God tried his hand at a more rock-oriented sound on his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "DIE TRYING" was kind of divisive for some hardcore OVO fans, but a surprising breath of fresh air for others.

But in the meantime, while we wait for the new ICEMAN album (if that's even its name), the Toronto superstar continues to shoot for a lucky streak ahead of that. Drake's gambling prowess – and the downsides of them – have been well-documented at this point. But whether he wins or loses, he's all about the game.

Aubrey Graham recently bet $600K on the Oklahoma City Thunder beating the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals later tonight (Thursday, Juneteenth), and an additional $200K that it will be by a margin of six to ten points. If that won't do it, then hopefully this meeting with Julia Wolf put some good karma in his pocket.