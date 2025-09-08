Drake Suggests "Dog House" With Yeat & Julia Wolf Is Dropping Tonight

Drake is going to drop his new album Iceman at some point this year, if his frequent teases and livestreams are anything to go by. During the third episode of his stream sessions for this record, he teased the "Dog House" track featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, and we might hear it sooner than we expected.

Drizzy took to his Instagram page early this morning (Monday, September 8) to post a picture of Wolf with the song's title over it, tagging both collaborators. He didn't include anything in his caption beyond a bone emoji and a house emoji, but many fans think this means the song is coming out tonight.

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as we don't have any official confirmation on this at press time. Still, it would make sense, as we got an official single after every single Iceman stream so far. That being said, we did get an official release last week: the "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" remix alongside Cash Cobain and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

But that was for the OVO artists' collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U era. So maybe we will get one more Iceman single before it – hopefully – comes out next.

Drake Young Thug Call

Other tracks Drake teased on his Iceman stream include "That's Just How I Feel," another cold and minimal mean-mugger with more allusions to the Kendrick Lamar battle and people switching up on him while he gets richer and richer. There were also a couple of other beats, freestyles, and short snippets that have fans feeling excited. However, some of them think that none or very little of this material will actually make the final tracklist.

Elsewhere, Drake faced drama this week for unrelated reasons. The leaked jail calls featuring Young Thug saw him speak on a number of MCs, including his "Ice Melts" collaborator. Some fans raised their eyebrows when audio leaked of Thugger criticizing the 6ix God's handling of a Metro Boomin rift, although he expressed sympathy and understanding for both sides. We will see if The Boy addresses this at all, whether on wax or online.