Drake's "What Did I Miss?" Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Hip Hop News
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The "ICEMAN" hype is real. Drake's "Which One" is about to reach this same milestone, one of almost 300 tracks in his catalog to do so.

Drake is presumably dropping his new album ICEMAN before 2025 is over, and the sustained success of its singles prove fans are still excited. As caught by Bars on Instagram, his first single "What Did I Miss?" recently surpassed 100 million Spotify streams. According to Kworb, it's currently getting a little over half a million streams every day on average.

What's more is that "Which One," with a feature from Central Cee, is about to surpass this same metric. These new developments would raise Drizzy's total number of songs on the streaming platform with over 100 million streams to an astounding 288-ish tracks in his catalog (some collaborations, like "SICKO MODE," aren't credited to him on Spotify).

Of course, this should really come as no surprise to any OVO fan familiar with their GOAT's commercial dominance. A few other recent releases – namely "Dog House" with Yeat and Julia Wolf and "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Cash Cobain – haven't reached those same heights yet. But they're obviously doing well anyway, and we expect fans to dive in even deeper once we have a better idea of ICEMAN's release date.

Drake Grammys

Speaking of which, that is currently unknown at press time, but we'll see if this changes now that October's Very Own is in its preferred month. There are rumors that ICEMAN's fourth stream will take place soon, maybe even in Los Angeles based on his team allegedly recently landing in Kendrick Lamar's home city. But take those rumors with a massive grain of salt.

Elsewhere, Drake might head to the Grammys this year despite his strained relationship with the Recording Academy. This is most likely due to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U being a collaborative album, which means PND also has a say in the submissions they offered. Perhaps their submissions' exclusion of the solo 6ix God cut "NOKIA," the biggest song on the album, lends credence to this theory.

Meanwhile, Drake's a hot topic even for fellow rappers. Collaborators and peers like Young Thug have weighed in on the Kendrick beef as of late, joining the leagues of fans taking that convo to overzealous highs. We'll see what they say about ICEMAN...

