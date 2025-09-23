Drake has been enjoying the lit crowds and Oktoberfest in Germany, which is where he's closing out his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour. But sooner than later, he's going to have to announce when he's dropping ICEMAN. It's been a fairly successful rollout for his album so far, perhaps outside of the third YouTube livestream.

Kai Cenat and Rick Ross both had some harsh words for it, with the former keeping it a buck despite their friendship. "I can’t fake it. That was so a*s. Biggest waste of my f*ckin’ time… I can’t fake it that was a*s."

Ross' comments were just as negative, albeit much more malicious. "What is the name of the Aubrey album, 'White Man?' For real? Damn, Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project 'White Man,' they say that sh*t ain't dope. The comments is crazy. And then, Kai Cenat – Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real. Kai said that sh*t was a*s," Ross said before chuckling.

But even with him losing momentum, there's no doubt that Drake has the whole world waiting for the LP. It seems that we might be getting that coveted release date announcement sooner than later, too, thanks to an interaction with a fan.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Under Drake's latest IG post, a user by the name of stummick predicts that the album is coming very soon. "Iceman I know it's otw I just can't prove it," the user typed. It seems that The Boy is on that same timing, liking the comment per Kurrco.

Hilariously, stummick replied to the like with a Gif signifying that he sees that they are seemingly on the same page. It would make sense that ICEMAN will receive this crucial update sooner than later considering the tour is over tonight. Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's last show will be getting underway shortly in Hamburg, Germany, as its about 6:00 p.m. there at the time of writing.