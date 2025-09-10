Kai Cenat couldn't believe Drake posted a picture of his hairline on Instagram, Tuesday, and reacted to him doing so while livestreaming. "Why would he post this?" Cenat asked in a viral clip. "Drake... Where you get this from?" The move from Drake comes after Cenat had a negative reaction to his latest single.

As the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared plenty of laughs. Many theorized there to be a rift between Cenat and Drake. "This n***a 38 crashing out over a 23 year old streamer not f*cking w his mid ass music.." one fan wrote. Another added: "I would arise like the undertaker and post story of Adidon all on my stream man watch out." One user shot down the idea of the feud being serious, writing: "Idk it seems more funny than malicious. Like they’re both in on it [crying emojis] last I checked Kai and Drake are cool with each other."

Drake "Iceman" Album

As for Cenat's criticism of Drake, he shared a negative stance on the Toronto rapper's latest episode of his Iceman series. “I can’t fake it. That was so ass. Biggest waste of my f**kin’ time… I can’t fake it that was ass,” Cenat said. Drake has been dropping the videos as part of the rollout for his new album of the same name. In the newest episode, he debuted "Dog House," featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Drake recently addressed negative reviews of his music while speaking with Bobbi Althoff. He theorized that media outlets get on group phone calls when he releases an album to coordinate how they can bash him.

"First to be seen or offer their opinion or first to offer their opinion is not the actual response to your contribution," he said. "So for example, when I'm dropping an album, they have phone calls, like media phone calls, deciding what stance so-and-so is gonna take within the first hour or within the first three hours or within the first 12 hours so that this person doesn't overlap with this person. 'Well, I'm gonna say that I hate the album. I don't know what it's gonna bring yet but I'm gonna take this stance.' ... The fastest comments and the ones that are meant to sit at the top with the most replies. It's purposeful action. It is not the genuine reaction to how people feel about you."