Kai Cenat Says Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 “Wasted My Time”

Ahead of hosting a conversation with Latto and Ice Spice, ending a feud, Kai Cenat watches Drake’s latest ICEMAN episode.

Drake’s ambitious ICEMAN series just hit a roadblock, thanks to one of the internet’s loudest voices. 

Twitch superstar Kai Cenat delivered a blistering critique of Episode 3 during a recent livestream, and his unfiltered reaction is now ricocheting across social media.

“I can’t fake it. That was so ass. Biggest waste of my f**kin’ time… I can’t fake it that was ass,” Cenat declared, shaking his head in frustration.

 The viral moment turned into an instant talking point, with fans debating whether Drake’s rollout has lost its spark.

ICEMAN has been pitched as more than just an album preview. Mixing serialized visuals with narrative flair, the project was designed to build suspense around Drake’s forthcoming record. The first two episodes drew millions of views and set the stage for what seemed like another cultural takeover. But Episode 3 has sparked skepticism, with Cenat’s blunt dismissal putting a spotlight on cracks in the reception. 

Kai Cenat On Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3

For Cenat, who commands hundreds of thousands of viewers per stream, authenticity is his brand. His refusal to soften his words mirrors the impatience many fans feel when drawn-out rollouts don’t deliver instant payoff. 

While some see Drake’s experiment as bold, others view it as indulgent. Cenat’s critique distilled that frustration into a soundbite that quickly traveled beyond Twitch’s borders.

The episode also illustrates a shifting power dynamic. Once, critical consensus came from music magazines and review sites. Now, cultural tastemakers like Cenat—streamers who live in real time with their audience—can sway perception with a single viral clip. 

His outburst didn’t just register as one man’s annoyance; it became a marker of how streaming culture now shapes the discourse around major artists.

Drake has built his career on weathering criticism and often thrives on turning it into fuel. Still, ICEMAN’s polarizing third chapter shows the risks of stretching a rollout in a climate where attention spans are short and expectations high. 

Whether Cenat’s commentary dents the momentum or just adds another layer to the buzz, one thing is clear: the road to Drake’s next album won’t be without turbulence.

