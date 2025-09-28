Drake Trolls Kai Cenat On "Mafiathon 3" Stream Over "ICEMAN" Criticism

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Trolls Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3 Stream ICEMAN Hip Hop News
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat laughed at Drake's cheekiness, and Drizzy's gifted subs to Kai's "Mafiathon 3" stream shows they're just having fun.

Drake has been a fan of streamers like Kai Cenat – and vice versa – for years now, although their bond recently fell under scrutiny. This is because of the latter's critical comments about the former's ICEMAN episode three stream rolling out that new album... But it looks like it's all fair and fun games.

Furthermore, Drizzy pulled up to watch Kai's "Mafiathon 3" stream, during which the streamer recently became the first Twitch user to reach one million subscribers. But he left behind some cheeky comments in the chat that actually had Cenat chuckling when he saw them afterwards.

"ICEMAN EPISODE 3 >>>>>>> THIS S**T," Drake commented, per Complex on Instagram. "ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS CINEMA WTF Y'ALL GOT GOING BEN U WEIRD AF. THIS HAPPENS WHEN YOU GET A GF AND INVITE ALL YOUR BROTHERS OVER. ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS IN QUESTION YA'LL BOYS IN A MOVIE THEATRE POETICALLY KILLING EACH OTHER. DDG ON A PERC. DDG ON A PERC 10."

Given how he gifted subs to Kai Cenat's stream, this is clearly just an example of two friends trolling each other. While many assumed there was beef (after all, Kai did say hello to Kendrick Lamar and SZA at this year's BET Awards), it looks like they are just having fun.

Read More: Kai Cenat Claps Back At Drake For Posting His Forehead On Instagram

Drake & Young Thug

Elsewhere, at least Drake is getting love from other peers. Maybe Kai Cenat didn't like ICEMAN episode three, but Young Thug recently thanked him, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage for strongly sticking by him amid the jail call leak scandal.

"[Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met," he shared on The Pivot podcast. "Savage, Lil Baby, Drake. The jail phones, [when] all that s**t came out, Drake texted me. 'Bruh, n***a, I love you. F**k them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.' [...] It's a few people that didn't call. So I'm damn near happy that this s**t happened because it just showed they colors. I had new plans with all those people included, too. So the people that let that type of s**t change how they feel or change how they move, it's just, like, good."

Read More: Kai Cenat Says Drake & Playboi Carti Have The Best Albums Of 2025

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice Music Kai Cenat Says Drake & Playboi Carti Have The Best Albums Of 2025 2.4K
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Kai Cenat Says Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 “Wasted My Time” 10.4K
Drake Disappointed Reactions New Iceman Songs Hip Hop News Music Drake Gets Dragged In Disappointed Reactions To New "Iceman" Songs 3.6K
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice Music Kai Cenat Claps Back At Drake For Posting His Forehead On Instagram 8.1K
Comments 0