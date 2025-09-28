Drake Trolls Kai Cenat On "Mafiathon 3" Stream Over "ICEMAN" Criticism

Drake has been a fan of streamers like Kai Cenat – and vice versa – for years now, although their bond recently fell under scrutiny. This is because of the latter's critical comments about the former's ICEMAN episode three stream rolling out that new album... But it looks like it's all fair and fun games.

Furthermore, Drizzy pulled up to watch Kai's "Mafiathon 3" stream, during which the streamer recently became the first Twitch user to reach one million subscribers. But he left behind some cheeky comments in the chat that actually had Cenat chuckling when he saw them afterwards.

"ICEMAN EPISODE 3 >>>>>>> THIS S**T," Drake commented, per Complex on Instagram. "ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS CINEMA WTF Y'ALL GOT GOING BEN U WEIRD AF. THIS HAPPENS WHEN YOU GET A GF AND INVITE ALL YOUR BROTHERS OVER. ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS IN QUESTION YA'LL BOYS IN A MOVIE THEATRE POETICALLY KILLING EACH OTHER. DDG ON A PERC. DDG ON A PERC 10."

Given how he gifted subs to Kai Cenat's stream, this is clearly just an example of two friends trolling each other. While many assumed there was beef (after all, Kai did say hello to Kendrick Lamar and SZA at this year's BET Awards), it looks like they are just having fun.

Elsewhere, at least Drake is getting love from other peers. Maybe Kai Cenat didn't like ICEMAN episode three, but Young Thug recently thanked him, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage for strongly sticking by him amid the jail call leak scandal.