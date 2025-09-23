Who Is Chris Patrick? The Rapper Who Delivered The Best Freestyle Of Mafiathon 3

BY Caroline Fisher 384 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Patrick
Image via Kai Cenat on Twitch
Chris Patrick's impressive freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's "Man At The Garden" beat is receiving tremendous praise online.

Kai Cenat's 30-day Mafiathon 3 streaming event is nearing its end, and so far, the internet personality has been joined by some extremely talented guests. This week, for example, Chris Patrick delivered an impressive freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's "Man At The Garden" beat. The freestyle has earned him a tremendous amount of praise from social media users, as well as from Cenat himself. "Yo, I'm not even gonna lie that might be my favorite freestyle of the whole month," he declared when it was over.

"Extremely tuff. Bars is one thing, but rapping your bars is another. And bro RAPPIN," one X user writes in Gotham Hip Hop's replies. "Wow genuinely didn’t think anyone could do this justice, that was hard," another claims. Someone else says, "He killed that!! That's the type of intensity that beat deserves!!!"

Patrick is a rapper from New Jersey who's been co-signed by the likes of JID, Black Thought, and more. According to him, he first started rapping when he was in sixth grade.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Smoke Weed With Kai Cenat During "Mafiathon 3" Stream

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

"When n****s found I could rap, people started to f*ck with me a little more," he told Swidlife in 2020. "But I still felt like I stood out. It had me feeling like a weirdo, and I was depressed due to all the bullying. A lot of my music comes from a place of my trauma. Just growing and evolving from the sh*t my mind put me through."

As for why he decided to start rapping, he told the outlet that he was inspired by the work of artists like Lil Wayne and J Cole.

Other guests to join Cenat for Mafiathon 3 so far include Mariah Carey, Ray J, Kim Kardashian, and more. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa even teamed up with him for a stream earlier this month. As expected, it featured plenty of antics and copious amounts of marijuana. Snoop also delivered a freestyle over Drake's "Pound Cake" instrumental.

Read More: Mariah Carey Stuns Kai Cenat With Who Her Favorite Artists Are Right Now

