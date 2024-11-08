Chris Patrick Is Feeling Like "Mr. Fantastic" On Def Jam Debut Single

Chris Patrick is a budding rapper from New Jersey. The artist has been touring with Russ this year, serving as the opener on the "It Was You All Along" tour. It appears that he has also signed with Def Jam as well. His latest single, "Mr. Fantastic," was released under the legendary label. Def Jam has been undergoing a transformation in recent years. Many of the artists they signed in the early 2010s recently fulfilled their contractual obligations, including Logic and Vince Staples , who exited in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Patrick, who's in his 20s, seems to be part of another youth movement for the label.

"Mr. Fantastic" is a strong single for Chris Patrick to make his Def Jam presence felt with. The beat is catchy and 808-heavy, but it has a light feel to it that's reminiscent of a Smino track. Delivery wise, Patrick is similar to someone like Isaiah Rashad, with a laid-back flow that will cause you to miss a few words if you're not paying close attention. He talks about traveling with a girl and "stretching her out like he's Mr. Fantastic," which is a witty line. Patrick also teased the track online for weeks and suggested that it would be out while he was on tour with Russ. It's a smooth listen by an artist building some buzz for himself online. Check out "Mr. Fantastic" below, and take a listen to his mixtape THE CALM from earlier this year if you want to hear more of him.