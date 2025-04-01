DJ Mustard Announces He's Joining Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National Tour" As The Opening Act

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Mustard and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
There was some hope that Doechii was going to be the opener for Kendrick Lamar and SZA, but its DJ Mustard who fills in instead.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are about to set off on their four-month long Grand National Tour. However, with it starting very soon, an opening act(s) has yet to be announced. The Compton rapper's fans have known about this since early December. Moreover, no additional performer was even revealed when he expanded the run into July and through August to give his international supporters a taste of GNX live. Thankfully though, we now know who is going to fill that necessary role. "Not Like Us" producer DJ Mustard will be climbing aboard, and he announced it himself on his Instagram.

"I’m joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour," he wrote. "Had to look out for my fans." Mustard then included the pertinent ticket sales information as well. "Cash App Card Holders have exclusive access to purchase newly released tickets on the floor. On-sale tomorrow at 10AM local time. Grandnationaltour.com." Before signing off, he added, "Let’s get to it!!!! @pglang." So, with that being said, we won't know how many of the shows the West Coast hitmaker will be opening for.

When Does Kendrick Lamar Go On Tour?

Hopefully, it's going to be a majority of them. We can already picture the mosh pits for "tv off," "hey now," and "Not Like Us," of course. Leading up to this reveal, one of TDE's new faces, Doechii, was the hopeful choice to get the crowds juiced up for the main attractions. She had fans excited thanks to her recent interview with The Breakfast Club where DJ Envy asked her if she would be assisting Lamar and SZA.

"I have not met Kendrick, I don't know what Kendrick has up his sleeve," she said at the time. "I don't know what's to come, but I know that I am prepared to receive any opportunity that comes my way... But truly, I have no idea." Looking back, we think most people just had wishful thinking rereading this answer. Nonetheless, DJ Mustard is a great choice. If you were wondering when the Grand National Tour was going to begin, it kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Then, it will conclude on August 9 in Stockholm, Sweden.

