Kendrick Lamar & SZA Expand "Grand National" Stadium Tour To Europe & The UK

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 269 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New summer dates have followed up their Super Bowl halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA chose to follow up their Super Bowl halftime show performance by announcing a new run of dates for their "Grand National" stadium tour, this time in Europe and the United Kingdom. Via an official press release, they announced new dates starting on July 2 in Cologne, Germany and wrapping up on August 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The trek – presented by pgLang, Top Dawg Entertainment, and Live Nation – will open pre-sales for these new dates on Wednesday (February 12) through Thursday (February 13) and a general sale on Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14) at 9AM local time via their official website.

You can peep the tweet below to see the full list of new Europe and UK dates. As for what Kendrick Lamar and SZA will bring to the table during this "Grand National" stadium tour, it will likely be an expanded vision of their Super Bowl halftime show performance last night (Sunday, February 9). The duo will probably hold some joint spaces to perform their collabs and give each other individual sets to run through their discographies.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Grand National" Tour Dates

However, some people are skeptical about the "Grand National" stadium tour not only due to its scale, expensive tickets, and light sale struggles to sell everything out, but also due to this Super Bowl halftime show in question. Many people expressed their disappointment in the production and performance, with some even posting that the NFL should've picked another candidate, namely Lil Wayne. Whether or not you want to chalk this up to post-Drake battle discourse is up to you, but even the most die-hard Kendrick Lamar and SZA Stans would find that perspective reductive.

Still, a 13-minute televised extravaganza is very different from a full-on stadium show, so we have no doubt that Kendrick Lamar and SZA will still astonish during this "Grand National" tour. They have a very strong bond that translates into their collaborations and artistic link-ups with a lot of passion, and we hope that they leave it all out there onstage. Europe and the UK will now get to enjoy alongside North America this summer, so peep those new dates to see if you found your lucky break.

