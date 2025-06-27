Kendrick Lamar & SZA Break Another Absurd Record With Their "Grand National" Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 228 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar SZA Break Record Grand National Tour Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar just announced some South American and Australian shows later this year, although SZA won't be around for those.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA already boast various records thanks to their "Grand National" tour, whether that's the highest-grossing hip-hop concert or Kendrick being the first rapper to have multiple top-five-highest-grossing treks in hip-hop. With many shows left, they are not done one bit.

According to Billboard, they already surpassed the previous record for the highest grossing reported co-headlining tour of all time. Not only that, but they still have their entire Europe run to go.

Their $256.4 million gross across 23 North American shows narrowly surpassed Beyoncé and Jay-Z with the "On The Run II" tour in 2018 by a little under $3 million, or one percent. Bey and Jay sold more tickets (2.2 million compared to 1.1 million), but K.Dot and Solána could surpass them by the time their European leg ends.

Many fans, publications, and industry insiders predict that the "Grand National" tour could gross over $400 million when it's all said and done, and that would probably break some more records in the process. We'll see how it all pans out when the dust settles and the duo can finally take a breather.

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Looked Sad During His Trial's Explosive Closing Arguments

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour Dates
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, this record for co-headlining tours does have an expiration date. SZA will not hit the stage for Kendrick Lamar's South American and Australian shows later this year. So there will have to be some important asterisks, boundaries, and considerations to clarify when talking about broken records, profit numbers, and other commercial metrics.

Regardless, those South American shows are in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile specifically. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open for the Compton superstar on all five stadium shows.

Elsewhere, these aren't the only records that Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue to shatter. Their GNX collaboration "luther" continues to be a strong commercial powerhouse. It recently reached a billion streams, becoming Kendrick's fastest song to do so.

We will see what the European "Grand National" dates hold for excited audiences, and what other achievements and milestones it's able to reach before the co-headlining trek comes to a close on August 8 in Stockholm, Sweden. But more than any commercial metric, it's been an astonishing spectacle to witness.

Read More: Diddy's Daughter Wipes Tears Away As Family Exits Trial's Closing Arguments

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Music Every Record Kendrick Lamar Broke On The “Grand National Tour” So Far 6.9K
SZA Kendrick Lamar Tie Diddy Faith Evans Hip Hop News Music SZA & Kendrick Lamar Tie With Diddy & Faith Evans As “Luther” Continues To Top Charts 2.6K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Record Luther Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Smash Yet Another Record Thanks To “Luther” 1.5K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar Checks Off Another Record For Highest-Grossing Concert By A Black Man 4.5K