Kendrick Lamar and SZA already boast various records thanks to their "Grand National" tour, whether that's the highest-grossing hip-hop concert or Kendrick being the first rapper to have multiple top-five-highest-grossing treks in hip-hop. With many shows left, they are not done one bit.

According to Billboard, they already surpassed the previous record for the highest grossing reported co-headlining tour of all time. Not only that, but they still have their entire Europe run to go.

Their $256.4 million gross across 23 North American shows narrowly surpassed Beyoncé and Jay-Z with the "On The Run II" tour in 2018 by a little under $3 million, or one percent. Bey and Jay sold more tickets (2.2 million compared to 1.1 million), but K.Dot and Solána could surpass them by the time their European leg ends.

Many fans, publications, and industry insiders predict that the "Grand National" tour could gross over $400 million when it's all said and done, and that would probably break some more records in the process. We'll see how it all pans out when the dust settles and the duo can finally take a breather.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, this record for co-headlining tours does have an expiration date. SZA will not hit the stage for Kendrick Lamar's South American and Australian shows later this year. So there will have to be some important asterisks, boundaries, and considerations to clarify when talking about broken records, profit numbers, and other commercial metrics.

Regardless, those South American shows are in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile specifically. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open for the Compton superstar on all five stadium shows.

Elsewhere, these aren't the only records that Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue to shatter. Their GNX collaboration "luther" continues to be a strong commercial powerhouse. It recently reached a billion streams, becoming Kendrick's fastest song to do so.