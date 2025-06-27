Kendrick Lamar Expands "Grand National" Tour With South American Leg This Fall

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 396 Views
Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open for Kendrick Lamar in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile in September and October.

When will Kendrick Lamar slow down? Many fans hope the answer is never. He recently concluded the North American leg of his "Grand National" tour, and he and SZA will hit Europe later this summer. But the GNX MC will keep it running all throughout 2025, as he just announced new South American tour dates.

While the TDE singer will not join him for these shows, Pitchfork reports that CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open for him on all five new stadium concerts. If you're unfamiliar with the duo, they are an Argentinian hip-hop, pop, and alternative act with a lot of charisma and musical dynamism. You might have already heard of their highly successful and acclaimed Tiny Desk Concert for NPR last year.

As for the dates themselves, they are as follows: September 23 in Mexico City; September 27 in Bogotá, Colombia; September 30 in São Paulo, Brazil; October 4 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and October 7 in Santiago, Chile. Per the "Grand National" tour's website, each stadium concert has its own presale and general sale dates, most of which revolve around June 30, July 1, and July 2.

Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates

This follows the announcement of Kendrick Lamar's Australian "Grand National" tour dates. Melbourne will host the Compton lyricist on December 3, whereas the Sydney show will take place on December 10. There might be even more dates on the radar that pgLang is waiting to announce, but that's purely speculative on our end.

After all, it seems like this run keeps growing, and the discourse around it certainly hasn't slowed down. Whether that's K.Dot's alleged intervention when it comes to Drake features or The Boy's UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us," there is still a lot of debate that fans are going wild over online.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's upcoming feature on Let God Sort Em Out has fans very excited. Clipse spoke a lot about the controversy surrounding its alleged behind-the-scenes suppression attempts, but that narrative remains a little unclear for many fans. Nevertheless, fans in South America will have no such obfuscation when it comes to the "Grand National" tour's satisfying spectacle.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
