When will Kendrick Lamar slow down? Many fans hope the answer is never. He recently concluded the North American leg of his "Grand National" tour, and he and SZA will hit Europe later this summer. But the GNX MC will keep it running all throughout 2025, as he just announced new South American tour dates.

While the TDE singer will not join him for these shows, Pitchfork reports that CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will open for him on all five new stadium concerts. If you're unfamiliar with the duo, they are an Argentinian hip-hop, pop, and alternative act with a lot of charisma and musical dynamism. You might have already heard of their highly successful and acclaimed Tiny Desk Concert for NPR last year.

As for the dates themselves, they are as follows: September 23 in Mexico City; September 27 in Bogotá, Colombia; September 30 in São Paulo, Brazil; October 4 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and October 7 in Santiago, Chile. Per the "Grand National" tour's website, each stadium concert has its own presale and general sale dates, most of which revolve around June 30, July 1, and July 2.

This follows the announcement of Kendrick Lamar's Australian "Grand National" tour dates. Melbourne will host the Compton lyricist on December 3, whereas the Sydney show will take place on December 10. There might be even more dates on the radar that pgLang is waiting to announce, but that's purely speculative on our end.

After all, it seems like this run keeps growing, and the discourse around it certainly hasn't slowed down. Whether that's K.Dot's alleged intervention when it comes to Drake features or The Boy's UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us," there is still a lot of debate that fans are going wild over online.