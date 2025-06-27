Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar caused a whole lot of conversation with their MUSIC collabs earlier this year, especially considering the former's previous links with the latter's rival Drake. But according to DJ Akademiks, Carti was originally going to boast his good will with both MCs on the album... Until K.Dot allegedly got in the way.

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the media personality spoke on a leaked Drake and Playboi Carti collab during his livestream. He said he wants to leak the whole thing eventually, and gave some alleged context as to why we didn't see an official release.

"Oh, I hit Drake, I'm trying to get the song," Ak claimed. "'Cause Drake told me he was gon' send it to me. They got the worst part of the snippet. Carti played this whole song for me. And yes. And for everybody, you know... I know people don't like to... the K.Dot fans hate to say what I'm – yes, Kendrick the reason why this s**t ain't on the f***ing album, you know what I'm saying? Oh, man.

"Anyway, I don't think Carti's going to put it out," DJ Akademiks continued. "And I'm going to get the leak and I'ma leak it. I'm going to Drake first. If I can't get it from Drake – he will give it to me. Or I'ma get it from Carti. But this s**t's coming out. Okay? They should just drop it together. Like, what the f**k they're doing, right?"

Kendrick Lamar Clipse Feature

This is all quite ironic considering the fuss that fans made about the upcoming Clipse album and Pusha T's allegations. For those unaware, he claimed that UMG wanted to ax Kendrick Lamar's feature on the album due to the Drake beef and how this would affect them optically.