DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Is The Reason Why Drake Isn't On Playboi Carti's "MUSIC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 678 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Drake Playboi Carti MUSIC Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar, shown here at 2023 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., is a 17-time Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner. © Jamar Coach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Similar accusations have been launched in the inverse concerning the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, such as with the upcoming Clipse album.

Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar caused a whole lot of conversation with their MUSIC collabs earlier this year, especially considering the former's previous links with the latter's rival Drake. But according to DJ Akademiks, Carti was originally going to boast his good will with both MCs on the album... Until K.Dot allegedly got in the way.

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the media personality spoke on a leaked Drake and Playboi Carti collab during his livestream. He said he wants to leak the whole thing eventually, and gave some alleged context as to why we didn't see an official release.

"Oh, I hit Drake, I'm trying to get the song," Ak claimed. "'Cause Drake told me he was gon' send it to me. They got the worst part of the snippet. Carti played this whole song for me. And yes. And for everybody, you know... I know people don't like to... the K.Dot fans hate to say what I'm – yes, Kendrick the reason why this s**t ain't on the f***ing album, you know what I'm saying? Oh, man.

"Anyway, I don't think Carti's going to put it out," DJ Akademiks continued. "And I'm going to get the leak and I'ma leak it. I'm going to Drake first. If I can't get it from Drake – he will give it to me. Or I'ma get it from Carti. But this s**t's coming out. Okay? They should just drop it together. Like, what the f**k they're doing, right?"

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

Kendrick Lamar Clipse Feature

This is all quite ironic considering the fuss that fans made about the upcoming Clipse album and Pusha T's allegations. For those unaware, he claimed that UMG wanted to ax Kendrick Lamar's feature on the album due to the Drake beef and how this would affect them optically.

Take all this with a grain of salt, but it's not entirely surprising given Kendrick Lamar and Drake's post-battle moves. All we can ask for is that fans don't hold either one to a double standard that they excuse for the other. But as we've seen time and time again, that's basically impossible.

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Looked Sad During His Trial's Explosive Closing Arguments

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Drake Playboi Carti Collab New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Removed Drake & Playboi Carti Collab From New Album "MUSIC" 2.4K
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2 Music Drake Claims He's "Cooking" Up New Music After Allegedly Being Cut From Playboi Carti Album 10.4K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.4K
Kanye West Drake Diddy Better Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Compares Drake To Diddy And Calls Drizzy "Million Times Better" Than Kendrick Lamar 11.8K