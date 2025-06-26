DJ Swamp Izzo Teases New Drake And Playboi Carti Collab

BY Devin Morton 299 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake-playboi-carti-snippet-hip-hop-news
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
DJ Swamp Izzo premiered a new Drake and Playboi Carti track, but will it ever see an official release?

Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo, best known for his appearances on Playboi Carti's latest album, MUSIC, premiered a snippet of a new Carti song featuring Drake. Based on the quality of the audio, it sounds like Swamp Izzo worked it into one of his sets. The 34-second clip is of Drake doing some singing about Houston women over a simplistic trap beat. Carti's voice is not in the clip, but he is on the song that Swamp Izzo played.

If it ever sees a proper release, this Drake and Playboi Carti collaboration would mark only the second time the two have linked up in an official capacity. The first came when Drake included the then-highly anticipated "Pain 1993" on Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The tape was a collection of tracks that were either previously exclusive to SoundCloud or leaked. Carti was also supposed to appear on the 100 GIGS track "No Face." However, his adlibs did not make it to the streaming version of the track.

Fans were worried that Carti not being on the official version of "No Face" meant that the two had some kind of rift. There will probably never be a direct answer. But Carti has done two songs with Drake's biggest hip-hop rival. That may not be a good sign for this song's future.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Settles Alleged Copyright Infringement Case Over “BODR” Backing Tracks

Drake Playboi Carti Snippet

This year, Playboi Carti's been touring with another artist Drake has long had a frosty relationship with: The Weeknd. Carti's been opening for the Canadian pop star on what may be the final run of shows for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The duo will make some stops in Canada in July, including back-to-back shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre. The tour is among the most lucrative in history, even without the numbers for this most recent North American leg not yet being accounted for.

Drake's Houston mention is unsurprising considering his long history with the city. Most recently, he joined Morgan Wallen for his first show on the country star's I'm The Problem tour. The move received a lot of backlash given Wallen's history of racist remarks. He's also started teasing his next solo album, which seems to be called "ICEMAN." It will be interesting to see if this new collaboration with Playboi Carti makes it onto the final tracklist or if it will be lost to history.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Playboi Carti New Album Travis Scott The Weeknd Tour Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Hypes New Album Up After Bringing Travis Scott Out During The Weeknd Tour 1.8K
Kanye West Swamp Izzo Playboi Carti Beef Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Refuses To Accept Swamp Izzo's Explanation For Playboi Carti Beef 1362
young thug Music Playboi Carti, Young Thug, & Lil Baby Snippet Surfaces Amid Album Hype For All Three Artists 927
Playboi Carti Streaming No 1 MUSIC Debut Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Says He's "Not Done" As Historic Rap Streaming Week Sets Up No. 1 "MUSIC" Debut 2.5K