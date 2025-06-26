DJ Swamp Izzo Teases New Drake And Playboi Carti Collab

Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo, best known for his appearances on Playboi Carti's latest album, MUSIC, premiered a snippet of a new Carti song featuring Drake. Based on the quality of the audio, it sounds like Swamp Izzo worked it into one of his sets. The 34-second clip is of Drake doing some singing about Houston women over a simplistic trap beat. Carti's voice is not in the clip, but he is on the song that Swamp Izzo played.

If it ever sees a proper release, this Drake and Playboi Carti collaboration would mark only the second time the two have linked up in an official capacity. The first came when Drake included the then-highly anticipated "Pain 1993" on Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The tape was a collection of tracks that were either previously exclusive to SoundCloud or leaked. Carti was also supposed to appear on the 100 GIGS track "No Face." However, his adlibs did not make it to the streaming version of the track.

Fans were worried that Carti not being on the official version of "No Face" meant that the two had some kind of rift. There will probably never be a direct answer. But Carti has done two songs with Drake's biggest hip-hop rival. That may not be a good sign for this song's future.

Drake Playboi Carti Snippet

This year, Playboi Carti's been touring with another artist Drake has long had a frosty relationship with: The Weeknd. Carti's been opening for the Canadian pop star on what may be the final run of shows for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The duo will make some stops in Canada in July, including back-to-back shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre. The tour is among the most lucrative in history, even without the numbers for this most recent North American leg not yet being accounted for.