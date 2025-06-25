Snoop Dogg Settles Alleged Copyright Infringement Case Over “BODR” Backing Tracks

BY Caroline Fisher 122 Views
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trevor Lawrence Jr. sued Snoop Dogg last summer, alleging that he used backing tracks on "BODR" without a licensing agreement.

Last summer, Trevor Lawrence Jr. hit Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records with a lawsuit. In it, the producer and drummer accused the rapper of failing to clear backing tracks for two songs from his album BODR, “Pop Pop” and “Get This D*ck.”

Allegedly, Lawrence created these backing tracks for Snoop to "experiment" with in the studio, and made it clear that he'd need to license them if he wanted to use them on an album. He allegedly released BODR just a couple of years later, without any sort of licensing agreement in place, regardless.

Lawrence also alleged in his suit that Snoop released the two tracks as NFTs without permission. Allegedly, he generated millions of dollars in profits on them.

Snoop Dogg's team, on the other hand, denied any and all wrongdoing. They alleged that he and Lawrence exchanged a draft deal and that Lawrence was paid a $20K producer fee prior to the release of BODR.

Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, Lawrence cashed his check. “If Lawrence is entitled to any monies from defendants, it is the agreed-upon producer royalties offset against the $20,000 that he was already paid," they alleged in a court filing in December. They also called Lawrence out for allegedly seeking a “preposterous windfall” of millions of dollars.

The case was set to go to trial this September, but according to Billboard, a settlement has officially been reached. Reportedly, this was done with the help of a mediator in April, though details of the settlement have not been revealed. Snoop and Lawrence filed a joint motion yesterday (June 24) to dismiss their litigation.

Frank Trechsel, an attorney for Lawrence, told the outlet that he is unable to discuss details of the deal. “Our client is happy to have resolved the dispute," he added.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
