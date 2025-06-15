Snoop Dogg Remembers His Late Dog Juelz In Latest IG Post

Snoop Dogg is grieving the loss of his beloved French bulldog, Juelz Broadus.

On June 12, the rapper shared news of Juelz’s passing with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The post featured a montage of memories soundtracked by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” reflecting the deep bond they shared.

Juelz had been part of Snoop’s life since 2014, gifted by Khalifa as a surprise birthday present. Their friendship gave the musical choice added meaning.

The video showed moments from Juelz’s life, from puppyhood to lounging beside Snoop, posing with stacks of cash, and even throwing side-eye at a Darth Vader figure. Each photo captured the pup’s charm and his role in Snoop’s world.

More than a pet, Juelz became a celebrity in his own right. His Instagram, @juelzbroadus, attracted over 51,000 followers who watched him enjoy a plush life as Snoop’s right-hand dog. From luxury naps to road trips, Juelz lived well.

Snoop Dogg’s Julez

Snoop’s affection for dogs has long been part of his identity. From Doggystyle to his 2022 pet accessory brand Snoop Doggie Doggs, he’s embraced canine culture with pride.

In 2021, he co-hosted the Puppy Bowl with Martha Stewart. A year later, he promoted his Cali Rosé wine in Australia with miniature billboards placed in dog parks.

Juelz’s death closes a chapter in Snoop’s life. His tribute wasn’t just about a dog—it was about family, loyalty, and loss.

For fans, it was a rare glimpse at the softer side of a rapper who’s spent decades shaping hip-hop culture. They shared in the memories on Snoop's comments.

"10 years for a frenchie is amazing, I bet he had the dopest life," commented a Instagram user.