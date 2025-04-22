Snoop Dogg & Death Row Records Push Hard To Toss Out $107 Million Suit Against Them

Snoop Dogg and Death Row have been fighting this court battle since 2002, and it was amended in 2022 when the former became the founder.

As it stands, the court has yet to decide on the motion to toss it out. Unfortunately, this suit puts a damper on Snoops' upcoming album. Last week, he announced that he has another gospel album incoming, Altar Call. It's going to drop this Sunday, April 27, and its entirely dedicated to his late mother.

That would happen to be the year that Snoop Dogg became the owner of the iconic West Coast label. She cites this as one of the main reasons why she decided to bring this case back. Harris was awarded the $107 judgement back in 2005 but claims that she hasn't seen a dime of it.

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records have just about had it with the decades-old lawsuit from an alleged ex-employee. Per AllHipHop, they are trying to dismiss the $107 million legal filing which Lydia Harris sent in back in 2002. The reason this has yet to be taken care of is because she amended it back in 2022.

