Snoop Dogg & Death Row Records Push Hard To Toss Out $107 Million Suit Against Them

Miami (OH) v Colorado State - Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg looks on during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg and Death Row have been fighting this court battle since 2002, and it was amended in 2022 when the former became the founder.

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records have just about had it with the decades-old lawsuit from an alleged ex-employee. Per AllHipHop, they are trying to dismiss the $107 million legal filing which Lydia Harris sent in back in 2002. The reason this has yet to be taken care of is because she amended it back in 2022.

That would happen to be the year that Snoop Dogg became the owner of the iconic West Coast label. She cites this as one of the main reasons why she decided to bring this case back. Harris was awarded the $107 judgement back in 2005 but claims that she hasn't seen a dime of it.

The case had been handled in Los Angeles. However, Harris went to a Texas courtroom to seek out the millions in profits she believes she deserves. She's so adamant because she claims she invested $1.5 million to help launch the label in 1989. Harris was married to the founder, Michael “Harry-O” Harris, at the time.

Snoop Dogg New Album
ComplexCon 2024
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: Snoop Dogg participates in a live episode of the podcast "Drink Champs" at ComplexCon 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Her updated filing she Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, Universal Music Group, Interscope Records and Time Warner of "fraud on the court, civil conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and abuse of legal process." But because of the best by date on this suit, Snoop and Death Row believe this whole thing is "undeniably time barred."

Moreover, their motion of dismissal says, "Plaintiff’s claims are barred by the applicable statutes of limitations." It also says that Harris is "a bad faith litigant" who "continued a pattern of harassment in California for years and has now shifted her harassment to a new forum in Texas."

As it stands, the court has yet to decide on the motion to toss it out. Unfortunately, this suit puts a damper on Snoops' upcoming album. Last week, he announced that he has another gospel album incoming, Altar Call. It's going to drop this Sunday, April 27, and its entirely dedicated to his late mother.

