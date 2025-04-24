Snoop Dogg Inks Huge Deal With NBCUniversal For Film, TV, & Streaming Content

Snoop Dogg has inked a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal for a “new creative partnership” for the hip-hop legend's Death Row Pictures. The deal spans content across film, television, sports entertainment and streaming.

NBC Universal will have first-look rights to film and TV concepts from Death Row Pictures. One of the first projects already in the works is a feature-length biopic about Snoop's life and career. Snoop's production company will also now operate out of Universal Studios.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?” Snoop Dogg said, as caught by Variety.

NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley added: “Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry. Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project. There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners.”

Snoop Dogg New Album

In addition to his work in TV and film, Snoop Dogg is also gearing up for the release of a new gospel album. Taking to Instagram earlier this month, he announced: "April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call. You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?"