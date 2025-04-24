Snoop Dogg Inks Huge Deal With NBCUniversal For Film, TV, & Streaming Content

BY Cole Blake 482 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Milken Institute Global Conference
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
The deal comes as a feature-length biopic about Snoop Dogg's life and career is already in the works from Death Row Pictures.

Snoop Dogg has inked a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal for a “new creative partnership” for the hip-hop legend's Death Row Pictures. The deal spans content across film, television, sports entertainment and streaming.

NBC Universal will have first-look rights to film and TV concepts from Death Row Pictures. One of the first projects already in the works is a feature-length biopic about Snoop's life and career. Snoop's production company will also now operate out of Universal Studios.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?” Snoop Dogg said, as caught by Variety.

NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley added: “Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry. Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project. There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners.”

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Death Row Records Push Hard To Toss Out $107 Million Suit Against Them

Snoop Dogg New Album

In addition to his work in TV and film, Snoop Dogg is also gearing up for the release of a new gospel album. Taking to Instagram earlier this month, he announced: "April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call. You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?"

He also confirmed a number of the guest artists that will appear on the project. They include Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, October London, and more. The tracklist is set to weigh in at 21 songs. Snoop has dedicated the album to his late mother, Beverly Tate.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Announces New Gospel Album "Altar Call"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Music Snoop Dogg Announces New Gospel Album "Altar Call" 1186
Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 Music Snoop Dogg Introduces Latest Death Row Records Signee, Charlie Bereal 2.3K
Variety TV FYC Fest - Program Music Allen Hughes Says Snoop Dogg "Dimmed His Light" To Let Tupac "Shine" 922
Miami (OH) v Colorado State - Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Music Snoop Dogg & Death Row Records Push Hard To Toss Out $107 Million Suit Against Them 2.3K