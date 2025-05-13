Snoop Dogg Announces Surprise Album "Iz It A Crime?"

Snoop Dogg is definitely living up to his prolific standards this year. So far, the West Coast icon, has already put out one project, doing so on April 27. The Death Row Records CEO put out another gospel album titled Altar Call, which he deemed "another chapter out of the Bible Of Love."
It was an extra special release for Snoop Dogg as well, as he dedicated it to his late mother, Beverly Tate. She tragically passed away on October 24, 2021. "The spirit of my mother will forever live within me," he said while speaking Altar Call's inspiration. "This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world."
However, this wasn't a Snoop Dogg-only release. It was Death Row compilation tape with 21 songs with performances from October London, Charlie Bereal, Jamie Foxx, Jazze Pha, and more.
But even though we are only three-ish weeks removed from Altar Call, the 53-year-old is not finished in 2025. In fact, he's got another album dropping in about 36 hours at the time of writing.
Snoop made this grand reveal on Access Hollywood earlier today and it's going to be another big tape. It will boast another 21 tracks and feature a bigger cast, arguably.
When Is Snoop Dogg's Album Dropping?
Sexyy Red, Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell, Pharrell Williams, and October London headline the cast. So, get ready because May 15 is right around the corner.
Additionally, Snoop will be dropping an accompanying film to Iz It a Crime? a project that will focus on what "he has done" throughout his career. Perhaps that means he will be focusing on his controversial actions such as performing for Donald Trump at his inauguration after previously not having the nicest things to say about him.
Regardless, this should be an event as most Snoop records are. This will be his third LP in the last six months with him and Dr. Dre's Missionary dropping last December.