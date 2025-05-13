Snoop Dogg Announces Surprise Album "Iz It A Crime?"

BY Zachary Horvath 832 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 TIME100 Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Snoop Dogg has been on a tear as of late as he also released a gospel album last month dedicated to his late mother.

Snoop Dogg is definitely living up to his prolific standards this year. So far, the West Coast icon, has already put out one project, doing so on April 27. The Death Row Records CEO put out another gospel album titled Altar Call, which he deemed "another chapter out of the Bible Of Love."

It was an extra special release for Snoop Dogg as well, as he dedicated it to his late mother, Beverly Tate. She tragically passed away on October 24, 2021. "The spirit of my mother will forever live within me," he said while speaking Altar Call's inspiration. "This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world."

However, this wasn't a Snoop Dogg-only release. It was Death Row compilation tape with 21 songs with performances from October London, Charlie Bereal, Jamie Foxx, Jazze Pha, and more.

But even though we are only three-ish weeks removed from Altar Call, the 53-year-old is not finished in 2025. In fact, he's got another album dropping in about 36 hours at the time of writing.

Snoop made this grand reveal on Access Hollywood earlier today and it's going to be another big tape. It will boast another 21 tracks and feature a bigger cast, arguably.

Read More: Karena Evans Directorial Journey: From Drake To Kendrick Lamar

When Is Snoop Dogg's Album Dropping?

Sexyy Red, Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell, Pharrell Williams, and October London headline the cast. So, get ready because May 15 is right around the corner.

Additionally, Snoop will be dropping an accompanying film to Iz It a Crime? a project that will focus on what "he has done" throughout his career. Perhaps that means he will be focusing on his controversial actions such as performing for Donald Trump at his inauguration after previously not having the nicest things to say about him.

Regardless, this should be an event as most Snoop records are. This will be his third LP in the last six months with him and Dr. Dre's Missionary dropping last December.

Read More: Keri Hilson & Beyoncé Beef: A Timeline Of The One-Sided Beef

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Music Snoop Dogg Announces New Gospel Album "Altar Call" 1217
2023 Milken Institute Global Conference TV Snoop Dogg Inks Huge Deal With NBCUniversal For Film, TV, & Streaming Content 652
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.2K
Snoop Dogg With E40 And Too Short In Concert - Oakland, CA Music Tha Dogg Pound Drop Star-Studded Tracklist For Their New Album 6.1K