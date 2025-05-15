Snoop Dogg is a legend and all of these years later, he continues to put out bangers, with his album "Iz It A Crime" being another example.

1. Intro 2. Iz It a Crime? (ft. October London) prod. Major Seven 3. Joy prod. Bigg D 4. Unsung Hero prod. Big Duke 5. Sophisticated Crippin' prod. Battlecat 6. Can't Wait (ft. LaRussell) prod. Nottz 7. Can't get Enough (ft. Jane Hancock) prod. Battlecat 8. Keep it Movin' (ft. Charlie Bereal & Stresmatic) prod. Rick Rock 9. Just the Way it is (ft. Wiz Khalifa & J Black) prod. Soopafly 10. You Want My All (ft. Akeem Ali) prod. Battlecat 11. What's Hattnin'? (ft. Charlie Bereal) prod. Charlie Bereal 12. Spot (ft. Tonio Armani & Pharrell) prod. Pharrell 13. ShutYoB**assUp (ft. Stresmatic) prod. Rick Rock 14. Cold Summer (ft. Denaun) prod. Denanun Porter 15. Snoop will make you dance prod. Battlecat 16. Life's journey (ft. Blaqthoven) prod. Dae One 17. Me & OG Snoop (ft. Sexyy Red) prod. Marshall 18. Let me Love you prod. Nottz 19. West Up prod. Battlecat 20. My friend ft. Denaun Porter prod. By Denaun 21. Live Life prod. Bigg D

There are some massive features here, including Sexyy Red , Pharrell , Wiz Khalifa , and a whole lot more. Given the release of Missionary just a few months ago, it is clear that Snoop is in a creative headspace right now. Only time will tell if he gives us another album in 2025, or takes a well-deserved break.

In fact, this week, Snoop came out of nowhere and revealed that fans would be getting a new 21-track project called Iz It A Crime? Instead of dropping on a Friday, he dropped on a Thursday. Below, you can see that the project is here in all of its glory.

Snoop Dogg is an artist who could have given up making music years ago. Overall, he is one of the most well-known rappers of all time and is a crossover superstar. He is an icon who has been able to cross generations. However, his passion is still there and thankfully, we are still getting albums.

