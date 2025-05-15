Snoop Dogg is an artist who could have given up making music years ago. Overall, he is one of the most well-known rappers of all time and is a crossover superstar. He is an icon who has been able to cross generations. However, his passion is still there and thankfully, we are still getting albums.
In fact, this week, Snoop came out of nowhere and revealed that fans would be getting a new 21-track project called Iz It A Crime? Instead of dropping on a Friday, he dropped on a Thursday. Below, you can see that the project is here in all of its glory.
There are some massive features here, including Sexyy Red, Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, and a whole lot more. Given the release of Missionary just a few months ago, it is clear that Snoop is in a creative headspace right now. Only time will tell if he gives us another album in 2025, or takes a well-deserved break.
Snoop Dogg - Iz It A Crime?
Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Iz It a Crime? (ft. October London) prod. Major Seven
3. Joy prod. Bigg D
4. Unsung Hero prod. Big Duke
5. Sophisticated Crippin' prod. Battlecat
6. Can't Wait (ft. LaRussell) prod. Nottz
7. Can't get Enough (ft. Jane Hancock) prod. Battlecat
8. Keep it Movin' (ft. Charlie Bereal & Stresmatic) prod. Rick Rock
9. Just the Way it is (ft. Wiz Khalifa & J Black) prod. Soopafly
10. You Want My All (ft. Akeem Ali) prod. Battlecat
11. What's Hattnin'? (ft. Charlie Bereal) prod. Charlie Bereal
12. Spot (ft. Tonio Armani & Pharrell) prod. Pharrell
13. ShutYoB**assUp (ft. Stresmatic) prod. Rick Rock
14. Cold Summer (ft. Denaun) prod. Denanun Porter
15. Snoop will make you dance prod. Battlecat
16. Life's journey (ft. Blaqthoven) prod. Dae One
17. Me & OG Snoop (ft. Sexyy Red) prod. Marshall
18. Let me Love you prod. Nottz
19. West Up prod. Battlecat
20. My friend ft. Denaun Porter prod. By Denaun
21. Live Life prod. Bigg D