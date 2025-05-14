Kendrick Lamar Hasn’t Spoken To Snoop Dogg Since Checking Him For Accidental Drake Co-Sign

According to Snoop Dogg, he didn't know what he was doing when he reposted Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle."

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Snoop Dogg got candid about his relationship with Kendrick Lamar. More specifically, he shared how it's changed since he got called out on "Wacced Out Murals." In the song, Kendrick mentioned the fact that Snoop reposted Drake's diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle" amid their feud. "Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles, I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go," he raps. The Toronto rapper had used AI to replicate both Snoop and 2Pac's voices.

According to Snoop, however, it was all a misunderstanding. He said that he considers K.Dot family no matter what, though he admits they haven't talked since the song dropped.

"A big dawg can get checked if it's by the right person," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Victor Baez on X. "There's nothing wrong with properly being put in place, if you're outta place... Sometimes the younger generation can teach the old dog a new trick..."

Snoop Dogg Iz It A Crime?

Snoop added that he didn't realize the significance of the song when he reposted it, and that he called Kendrick to apologize once he did. "As an older guy, sometimes we don't have radar on what we're doing," he said.

Snoop's comments about his relationship with Kendrick come shortly before the release of his new album, Iz It A Crime? The project is slated for release this Friday (May 16), and was just announced yesterday. He shared the exciting news on Access Hollywood, also unveiling the star-studded tracklist.

Fans can expect appearances from Sexyy Red, Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell, Pharrell Williams, October London, and more. The album will also arrive alongside an accompanying film of the same name. It'll explore some of the more controversial moments of Snoop Dogg's career, including but not limited to his performance at an event celebrating Donald Trump's return to the White House earlier this year.

