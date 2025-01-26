Snoop Dogg Finally Seems To Respond To Backlash To His Controversial Trump Inauguration Performance

NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State
Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Rapper Snoop Dogg holds the trophy during the Colorado State Rams game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop's finally talking about the Crypto Ball... Right?

Snoop Dogg was one of a couple of rappers – also including Rick Ross, Nelly, and Soulja Boy – who performed at events celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, such as the Crypto Ball that Snoop attended. Of course, this resulted in a lot of backlash online not just because of Trump's clear lack of real support for the Black community, but because of Tha Doggfather's previous comments criticizing MCs who supported him. Now, in a social media clip, Snoop simply seemed to respond to this by playing some gospel and overall acting unbothered by the controversy.

"It's Sunday, man, I got God filling my heart right now," Snoop Dogg remarked of the backlash to him performing at a Trump event while listening and singing along to The Winans and Anita Baker's "Ain't No Need To Worry," and later The O'Jays' "Stairway To Heaven." "For all the hate, I'ma answer it with love. Y'all can't hate enough for me, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still one hundred percent Black. All out 'till you ball out or 'til you fall out."

Snoop Dogg Speaks On Trump Backlash

Previous defenses for Snoop Dogg and others were not enough for some fans and celebrities online, although some continue to find explanations. "Snoop Dogg’s worth over $100 million," Stephen A. Smith argued in his defense. "He’s got a youth football league. This brother’s sending cats to college, this brother’s sending cats to the NFL. We're just going to ignore that 'cause he performed at the inauguration?" Of course, things are not quite that simple in Snoop's case, but we can't deny that these performances don't indicate any political allegiances.

In other Snoop Dogg news, he recently teased a benefit concert to garner more relief and aid amid the Los Angeles wildfires that continue to affect the city and that already caused so much destruction, displacement, and disarray. So at least he seems to balance out his priorities and his platform between the bag and benevolence. But many hope the Long Beach legend addresses this Trump walk-back further.

