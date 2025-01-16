Snoop Dogg Teases Benefit Concert For Victims Of L.A. Wildfires

BY Elias Andrews 1351 Views
Miami (OH) v Colorado State - Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg looks on during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
He also praised firefighters.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognizable rappers in the world. He all but defined G-Funk during the first leg of the 1990s, alongside partner Dr. Dre. He has continued to serve as an icon and spokesperson for Los Angeles culture. It should come as no surprise, then, that he was devastated by the wildfires that have destroyed large portions of the city. Snoop Dogg discussed the fallout of the wildfires during a new appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He also hinted at plans to raise money for victims.

Snoop Dogg told host Jimmy Kimmel that there have been talks about putting on a concert. One that would raise money for those displaced by the fires. "There was talks about concerts. To raise money for the victims and the people that have lost in this situation," he stated. "So I think that’s more of the angle that I would be leaning towards. To do a concert and not, you know, be paid. And take my proceeds and the proceeds from the tickets and make sure that the people got something." Snoop Dogg previously took to social media to post a "Pray for L.A." banner and share useful information for native Angelinos.

Snoop Dogg Has Helped Collect Wildfire Donations

The rapper told Jimmy Kimmel that he has made a point of ensuring that donations get to where they need to go. It's something he has been adamant about over the years, and especially in the case of the L.A. wildfires. "What my team does is go on the ground, make direct connects," he explained. "And make sure we’re not missing anybody. That’s what we do—it’s about love, man." Snoop is one many celebrities who have helped raise money for wildfires victims.

Snoop Dogg also took time to praise the firefighters who have been risking their lives. He claimed that they rarely get the credit they deserve, and they should be commended for their bravery. "They don’t never get no credit, and they always show up and they do what’s best," he posited. "And when the job is over with, it’s like they’re forgotten about. But we need to give them a lot of praise right now—I give them a lot."

