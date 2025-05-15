Snoop Dogg Gets Brutally Honest About "Animosity" In Warren G Friendship

Snoop Dogg Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Warren G and Snoop Dogg attend the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Warren G recently admitted that he misses hanging out with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre and claimed they ghosted him at Super Bowl LVI.

Snoop Dogg discussed his long-time friendship with Warren G and the complications that come along with it during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, this week, as caught by Complex. In doing so, he described Warren as "probably the best friend that I got" and remarked, "only me and him understand each other."

"There have been certain situations where we have become super close behind tragedy and behind love," he said. "The music industry is trifling. You think about how [Warren G] brought me to Death Row, but Death Row didn't sign him, so there's a lot of animosity and frustration and anger in him off of that. Not at me but at the situation at whole. As a artist, if you're pushing for me, you want for me to do this. But as an artist, I'm feeling f*cked up because they left my homeboy. These are things that we've never had a chance to fully get a understanding on because it's pain."

Read More: Warren G Claims Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre Ghosted His Calls During Their Super Bowl Performance

Snoop Dogg "The Breakfast Club"

Snoop also addressed Warren's recent comments on the Ugly Monkey podcast, in which he complained that Snoop didn't help him get backstage access at the Super Bowl LVI. "I didn't give a f*ck about performing," Warren said. "I just wanted to take my son down there to see all my folks and see everybody." Snoop was the headliner at the event's halftime show alongside Dr. Dre.

Warren also complained about just wanting to hang with Snoop and Dre. "Snoop and Dre get down and they doing things," he remarked, per Complex. "And it's no diss to neither one of them or anything like that. But it's like, y'all could call Warren to come do a cameo or come hang out or something. I don't want no money or nothing from nobody. Just call me to be around."

Snoop responded: "[Warren G's] relationship with Dr Dre is his relationship. His relationship with me is our relationship. When I'm working with Dr. Dre, I don't bring nobody with me. I bring myself because I'm not responsible for nobody but me."

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are Rolling Down To Nashville To Open "Still G.I.N." Cocktail Lounge

