Snoop Dogg recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to speak about his new album Iz It A Crime?, which is a question he's asking about his Crypto Ball DJ set. His participation at the Donald Trump-associated event drew controversy from many fans due to the politician's views and Snoop's previous criticisms of him.

Regardless of that, Tha Doggfather explained how the gig got him loads of money and opened connections to assist inner-city communities with financial literacy and cryptocurrency education. According to Complex, while he appreciates the defensive support he got from some corners, he has a low view of people calling him a "sellout" or rushing to excuse his bevahior.

"Can't none of you motherf***ers tell me what I can and can't do," Snoop Dogg expressed regarding the Donald Trump controversy. "But I'm not a politician. I don't represent the Republican Party. I don't represent the Democratic Party. I represent the motherf***ing Gangster Party period point blank. And G s**t, we don't explain s**t, so that's why I didn't explain. That's why I didn't go into detail when motherf***ers was trying to counsel me and say, 'He a sellout.'"

"Even on my Instagram page, like after that, I would post s**t and I see a motherf***er like, 'Oh, he a sellout,'" he continued. "You know what I would do? Jump right in their motherf***ing DM with a video, 'You b***h a** n***a. What's happening, n***a, I'm Snoop Dogg, n***a, what you want to do?' And guess what they would do? 'Oh, man, I'm just a fan, man. I'm sorry.' [...] Yeah, n***a, you got me f***ed up. N***a, I jump all off in your s**t, n***a, and talk to you face to face."

Snoop Dogg Iz It A Crime

In addition, Snoop Dogg dismissed rumors that he took this Crypto Ball gig due to Donald Trump pardoning Michael "Harry-O" Harris. He's one of Snoop's Death Row business partners. Instead, he said that he took the job because his friend David Sacks got him in. Sacks is the convicted president's artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar.