Snoop Dogg Disses Suge Knight On New Album And Accuses Him Of Snitching

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Snoop Dogg waves the Terrible Towel before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight have had a very contentious relationship ever since their Death Row bond broke down in the late 1990s.

Snoop Dogg recently released his new album Iz It A Crime?, which features guests like Sexyy Red, Wiz Khalifa, and many more. However, perhaps the record's most notable celebrity crossover is a series of disses toward his former Death Row Records boss, Suge Knight.

As caught by XXL, the new Snoop LP features a track called "ShutYoB***hA**Up" featuring Stresmatic. While Tha Doggfather doesn't outright name Suge, it's not hard to see where the shots are.

"I can see why you mad, I bought everything you own / Now you in PC snitching on the phone," he raps on the cut. "And if he hit the main line, he gon' see what we bout / Oh, b***h-a** n***a, I'm a rich-a** n***a / Waiting for you to get home so we can get the s**t on / I stayed up n***a, paid up n***a / Your jailhouse stories, they made up, n***a."

In addition, Snoop Dogg calls Suge Knight out for allegedly being a "rat" and claims he's in dire need of money to cover his legal woes. As for the "I bought everything you own" line, that's referencing Snoop's purchase of Death Row.

Snoop Dogg Iz It A Crime

For those unaware, these two West Coast hip-hop legends have been at odds ever since 1998 or so. This is when the Long Beach icon left Death Row, and their relationship did not get better since. While they have reconciled on a few occasions, Suge Knight is firmly against Snoop Dogg for a couple of reasons.

The first is the Death Row purchase, which Suge criticized Snoop for on multiple occasions. There are also conflicting reports concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur. Specifically, they relate to the upcoming trial of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the main murder suspect in this case.

Suge accused Snoop of trying to bail Keefe D out, something he staunchly denied. For all these reasons and more, Snoop Dogg went at Suge Knight fierily on this new track.

"It's gets to a point... I'm from the hood," Snoop said of the song on Big Boy's Neighborhood. "You can't keep throwing rocks at me and bullying me and think I ain't gon' say nothing or do nothing. I can't do nothing. ’Cause you in PC. But I can say something."

